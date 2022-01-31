NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Jim Harbaugh

Bears
- Bears GM Ryan Poles said HC Matt Eberflus was the exact type of person he wants in a head coach: “This head coach started way before 2022. … I began looking for specific traits that define a successful head coach. … I was also looking for a brother to create an elite partnership with. When Matt interviewed, without even knowing, he checked off all the boxes.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Eberflus mentioned the Bears will run a 4-3 defense, switching from their current 3-4 system. (Fishbain)
- Eberflus added he will not call plays for the defense and that responsibility will fall to whoever he hires at defensive coordinator. (Adam Jahns)
- Owner George McCaskey said the team listened to Bill Polian‘s advice to zero in on Poles: “We relied heavily on Bill [Polian]’s recommendation.” (Fishbain)
- Bears QB Justin Fields expects to be more of a leader next year without having to worry about competing for the starting job. (Fishbain)
Packers
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says he goes back and forth on what will happen with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and he’s now leaning on him staying in Green Bay based on what people close to him are saying. He adds that could change, however, because Rodgers seems to change his mind a lot.
- According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Packers WR coach Jason Vrable is an option to replace Luke Getsy as QB coach.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh‘s interest in the Vikings head coaching job is real. He adds Minnesota came away from the interview feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the league and he’s “in the mix” for their vacancy.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says he has heard Harbaugh is not in play for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy, but there is one more possibility among the current openings.
