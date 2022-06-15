NFC Notes: Bears, Sammy Watkins, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus is disappointed that DE Robert Quinn isn’t attending mandatory minicamp and mentioned GM Ryan Poles is working through the situation.

“We’re not talking about that as an organization,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire. “Obviously we hoped he would be here. He’s not. Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur doesn’t think that WR Sammy Watkins has regressed since he was Watkins’ offensive coordinator with the Rams in 2017.

“Obviously, we have history going back to L.A. together. So that definitely gives you a pretty good idea of what he’s capable of doing,” LaFleur said, via the Packers’ Youtube. “I still think — I don’t think his game has fallen off at all since we were together in 2017. A little of it has been maybe a little bit lack of opportunity. But I think he’s a guy that’s out there working hard. And he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”

Watkins mentioned that he signed with the Packers in order to revive his career and prove he’s healthy.

“I told coach that my back is against the wall. My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be. It’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level, win games, and fight to stay healthy. That’s been a knock on my career. I think it’s the best opportunity to stay healthy and catch a lot of balls,” said Watkins, via Matt Schneidman.

Watkins is focused on staying healthy this offseason: “When I’m on the field, I can ball, I can catch balls, I can score and I’m a dominant player. But the key is staying on the field.” (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings DT Armon Watts had five sacks and made nine starts for the team during his breakout season in 2021. Now he wants to stay ahead of the curve and make another big impact this coming season.

“I had to change my whole mentality and work ethic,” Watts said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Not saying I didn’t work hard before, but I had to put it in another gear. It was pretty much all or nothing. I just put my head down and worked. I’m just going to go out there like I did last year and do what I’m good at. Don’t try to be Superman, don’t try to do too much. You already put the film out there, now go prove that you can keep doing it and you’re not a one-hit wonder. When that time comes and the second contract gets here, I’m going to be ready for it. It’ll be a dream come true.”