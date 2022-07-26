NFC Notes: Bears, Seahawks, Vikings

Bears
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Bears OLB Robert Quinn has reported to training camp after skipping mandatory minicamp.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles on whether he’d prefer to wait a year before extending LB Roquan Smith given this is his first year: “That’s a tough question. I mean, I’m not going to get into the thoughts on what I would prefer and all of that. I just kind of do what’s on the table right now.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Poles on Smith’s holdout: “My feelings for Roquan don’t change at all. I love the player and the person and that won’t change.” (Cronin)
- Poles also mentioned new WR N’Keal Harry who was acquired in a trade with the Patriots: “I think he has a really good skill set. He has great physical traits. And I think he has something to prove, for sure.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Bears QB Justin Fields was asked if he needed to prove anything in his second season: “I’m not really worried about showing the league anything, I’m just worried about winning games. I’m not trying to prove myself to anybody, I’m not trying to do this and that, take opinions into account. My job is to win games and, of course, make the playoffs. So I’m not worried about anything.” (Cronin)
Seahawks
- Heading into training camp, the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar estimates Seahawks CBs Sidney Jones and Artie Burns are the two current frontrunners to start at outside cornerback.
- Dugar adds 2021 fourth-round CB Tre Brown will factor in when he’s recovered from his knee injury and fourth and fifth-round rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen will also challenge for playing time.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes multiple teams have told him they’d be more interested in signing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo after he’s released than trading for him. Howe mentions the Seahawks, Texans, Browns and Giants as teams that could make sense.
- While Howe is told a trade is a long shot for Seattle due to Garoppolo’s salary, the team’s internal view of the competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, and the fact it’d be an intra-divisional trade, the Seahawks could take a look at Garoppolo if he’s released.
