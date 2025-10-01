NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Alim McNeill, D.J. Reed, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Chicago gets an early bye week in Week 5 after starting 2-2 in the first four games of the Ben Johnson era. Johnson is looking forward to the reset to get a glimpse of what they are doing well and where they can get better.

“We need to look at all four games so far as a whole,” Johnson said, via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “We’ll get a good feel over the next few days of where we’re at schematically. What are we doing well? What aren’t we doing well? And I think we’ll really have a good grasp of what we need to do going forward. It’s too early for me to tell now.”

Lions

Lions CB D.J. Reed , who is dealing with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve as a result. Fellow CB Terrion Arnold , who is dealing with a shoulder injury, shouldn’t miss extended time. (Ian Rapoport)

, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve as a result. Fellow CB , who is dealing with a shoulder injury, shouldn’t miss extended time. (Ian Rapoport) Lions HC Dan Campbell is hopeful that DT Alim McNeill can return before the team’s bye week to play against the Chiefs or Buccaneers. (Dave Birkett)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on LB Andrew Van Ginkel: “He’s feeling like he’s progressing, but we are evaluating every avenue and all options to get him feeling 100% to get back out there, and I’m hoping that timeline is ongoing and we’re on our way to doing so.” (Kevin Seifert)