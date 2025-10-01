NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Alim McNeill, D.J. Reed, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Chicago gets an early bye week in Week 5 after starting 2-2 in the first four games of the Ben Johnson era. Johnson is looking forward to the reset to get a glimpse of what they are doing well and where they can get better.
“We need to look at all four games so far as a whole,” Johnson said, via Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “We’ll get a good feel over the next few days of where we’re at schematically. What are we doing well? What aren’t we doing well? And I think we’ll really have a good grasp of what we need to do going forward. It’s too early for me to tell now.”
Lions
- Lions CB D.J. Reed, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve as a result. Fellow CB Terrion Arnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, shouldn’t miss extended time. (Ian Rapoport)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell is hopeful that DT Alim McNeill can return before the team’s bye week to play against the Chiefs or Buccaneers. (Dave Birkett)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on LB Andrew Van Ginkel: “He’s feeling like he’s progressing, but we are evaluating every avenue and all options to get him feeling 100% to get back out there, and I’m hoping that timeline is ongoing and we’re on our way to doing so.” (Kevin Seifert)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!