NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Ennis Rakestraw, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

New Bears HC Ben Johnson took an interesting shot at Packers HC Matt LaFleur during his introductory conference.

“I know this is the toughest division of football right now,” Johnson said, via PFT. “There’s three teams that made the playoffs this year. I’ve got tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and the players in this league having competed against them for the last six years. Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell, talking about two guys that are up for coach the year awards as the season ends here. And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.”

Per Brad Biggs , one name to keep an eye on as Bears OL coach is Dan Roushar, who worked with Lions HC Dan Campbell for ten years with the Saints.

Lions

Lions’ second-round pick CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. said their original plan was for him to be a starter in 2024, but he suffered a hamstring injury in warm-ups prior to Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

“A lot of people didn’t know that,” Rakestraw said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “I got hurt in warm-ups. So, it was kind of setback and step back.”

Rakestraw Jr.’s focus going into 2025 is to just be healthy and available.

“So now what I just got to do is be available,” Rakestraw said. “It kind of was a redshirt year. But you don’t get to pick those situations. Don’t nobody just pick to be hurt. You know, I never picked it for myself.”

Rakestraw Jr. said he has a “fire” back under him going into Year 2.

“This just brings me back to my roots of everybody doubting me and not believing that a kid from West Dallas can do this,” Rakestraw said. “So I’m just appreciative that they gave me my fire back. I’ll use it in the offseason. I’ll be better, I promise.”

Packers

Packers TE Tyler Davis spoke about the rehab process he went through and how defeating it was to suffer a season-ending shoulder injury during his first game back.

“Obviously in the moment, heartbroken,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “I knew how much work I put into coming back from the knee. I’m laughing now. I took off like 10 days total coming back from my knee. For this same exact thing to happen two times in a row obviously was crushing. But I’ve been through it. If there’s any positive to take from it, I knew the mindset I would need going into it.”

Packers TE Tucker Kraft said Davis has attacked his rehab and has worked hard in order to get back on the field.

“Tyler had shown his toughness even prior to his injuries,” Kraft said. “When you have two season-ending injuries like that, you can fold up your (stuff) and pack it up and go home, or you can go to work like he does every single day and continue to progress and get better and be a good teammate.“