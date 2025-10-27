NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson spoke at length during a press conference following the team’s loss to Baltimore and noted that Chicago has a lot of mistakes to correct.

“Give Baltimore a lot of credit. They came out, and they played a physical brand of football, just like you would expect,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “They were hungry. They were determined, and truth be told, I expected a little bit more out of our squad to counter that on up. So, we fell short. It’s our first game in a while, really, all season, that we didn’t have a takeaway. When that happens, you really have to play a clean game, and we didn’t. We were double digits in penalties, once again. We are not scoring in the red zone. We couldn’t quite get off the field as often as we would like on defense. They had some good drives. Time of possession-wise, they did a nice job of controlling the game. Like I said, we fell short, but our guys, we are going to get this thing cleaned up. I know they understand how important it is that we play cleaner as a team and [that] we complement each phase better than what we did today. That will be our mission this week.”

Lions

Lions LB Tyrus Wheat was fined $5,722 for striking/kicking/tripping/ kneeing.

Packers

Packers pass rushers Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons had high praise for QB Jordan Love following the team’s win over the Steelers.

“He’s him,” Gary said of Love, via ESPN. “He’s him. Everybody in the league, if y’all not woke, please wake up. Get the crust out of your eyes because he is him, and 10 is coming. Period.”

“He’s showed he’s the successor,” Parsons said. “He’s the up-and-coming. Like J- Love, talking about when I was coming here, I was like, ‘I know they’ve got a quarterback, I know I’ve got a quarterback.’ I’m just so proud of him, everything he’s been through, how he’s developed as a player, how he’s developed as a person, and he’s just playing some really good football right now.”

“The legacy that [ Rodgers ] left, I would say Jordan’s filling those shoes,” Packers TE Tucker Kraft added. “When you’re talking about the Favre to Rodgers to Love, Jordan has stepped up and fulfilled his end of the bargain.”

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers had praise for the quarterback who replaced him in Green Bay, and the two have very similar stats through 40 career starts.

“He played great, played fantastic,” Rodgers replied when asked about Love. “He’s had a really nice season. He’s been really efficient with the football. He’s opportunistic, though I felt like he was very patient tonight. He took the run solutions, he took the checkdowns, and moved in the pocket well. Thought he played really well.”

Packers LB Quay Walker was fined $17,389 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck.