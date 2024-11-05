NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said RB Bucky Irving (foot) will deal with his injury for the rest of the season and will continue limiting him in practice until later in the week. In the end, Bowles thinks Irving will play in Week 9, via Rick Stroud.

Buccaneers TE Payne Durham was fined $5,424 for a leg whip in Week 8.

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson saw a career-high 26 opportunities in their Week 9 win, leading to 145 total yards and an average of 5.6 yards per touch. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris praised Robinson’s well-rounded game and said he loves what Robinson brings to their team.

“He does everything,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “I can’t say enough positive things about Bijan. Running the football. Blocking on protection. Catching the ball out the backfield. Scoring touchdowns. Cheering for his guys. Being locked and loaded. Being a positive leader and an inspiration behind everything we do. What he does in our community. He is the definition of what is a Falcon.”

Falcons WR Drake London is believed to have suffered a hip pointer injury that isn’t expected to be a long-term issue, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Atlanta DT Grady Jarrett said the MRI on his Achilles went well and he's currently day-to-day. (Josh Kendall)

said the MRI on his Achilles went well and he’s currently day-to-day. (Josh Kendall) SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Falcons could intensify their efforts to add pass rush help after moving to 6-3 and first in their division.

Panthers

The Panthers won their second game of the season and their first with QB Bryce Young starting in Week 9. Despite the win, Carolina HC Dave Canales isn’t ready to name Young the starter for the rest of the season.

“Not yet,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “We’ll take in all the information, watch the film. We’ve got a process. We’ve gotta make sure we look at all this stuff, and we’ll let you guys know.”

Young clarified what seemed to be a heated moment on the sideline with Canales but reiterated his belief in Canales as a playcaller.

“I have a ton of respect for coach Canales as a playcaller. He knows exactly what he’s doing,” Young added. “Anytime you go three-and-out, it’s gonna look like it was a bad call or a bad play, whatever it is. They’re gonna happen. It was no frustration about that, just everyone being a competitor.”

Canales said he hasn’t decided whether Young or Andy Dalton will start at quarterback. (Joe Person)