NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Tetairoa McMillan, Falcons’ Draft Visits, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is focused on continuing to improve as the team has fallen short of the goals they’ve set for themselves since he’s entered the league.

“Like I say every year, I am just trying to be better than the last year, in all aspects of my game,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “My leadership, my faith, everything, who I am as a person. I am just trying to be a lot better than I was the year before, even when it comes to my goals on the field, off the field.”

Robinson has been training with 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey this off-season as he hopes to continue handling the volume of touches McCaffrey has and believes he has a similar skill set.

“That’s a cool deal, man,” Robinson said of his offseason work in California with McCaffrey. “We put in work, but we really do take care of our bodies. His regiment has been really good for me, especially last year and what I did throughout the season. It was a blessing that I stayed healthy throughout the whole season, but even when the season was over I felt great to play even more.”

Falcons

Maryland OT Alan Herron will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Arye Pulli)

will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Arye Pulli) Cincinnati TE Joe Royer has a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Arye Pulli)

has a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Arye Pulli) Georgia WR Zachariah Branch said he met with the Falcons after his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

The Panthers hit on WR Tetairoa McMillan after making him a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, resulting in 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Carolina GM Dan Morgan reflected on there being “some negative reports” about McMillan saying he didn’t watch game film during a pre-draft interview, but Morgan was confident with the homework they did on him.

“There was some negative reports that came out on him about him not watching film. But I think that’s why we do our homework. We talk to these guys all the way up to the week of the draft. We’re digging on them and trying to figure these guys out, because you can’t just take one person’s opinion,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

McMillan attended a workout with Panthers QB Bryce Young during the offseason before the 2025 NFL Draft. Morgan said he got feedback on McMillan from Young following the session.

“It played a little bit of a role. It’s another piece of information that you otherwise wouldn’t get. Bryce just so happened to be working out with him. He told me that he was working out with him. Obviously, I was like, ‘After the workout give me a call, let me know what he looked like.’ I just remember him being like, ‘Yeah, he’s pretty damn good.’” Morgan said

Carolina HC Dave Canales said he spent time getting to know McMillan during his top-30 visit.

“We spent about 20 or 30 minutes in my office just talking about life in general. I always go through my process — I wanna hear this person tell me their story to understand who they are, where they come from, where they’re at and where they’re going. And also to see if they can perceive the hardships that they’ve overcome and why, because that’s where grit comes from. A belief that when things get hard, I can overcome (because) here’s what I did to find excellence and success against odds. That personal belief part? He checked those boxes,” Canales said.