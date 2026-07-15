NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback ranking list saw Bucs QB Baker Mayfield only receiving an honorable mention from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “He’s a winner. [He] can make every throw. Fearless. Teammates seem to love to play for him.”
- Fowler asked around the league about the game’s top offensive tackles, and last year’s No. 1 ranked tackle Tristan Wirfs dealt with injuries that saw him lose the top spot among questions surrounding his return after five games away.
- “When I saw Chase Young beating him off the edge pretty clearly, I was like, ‘That’s new,'” an NFL coordinator said. “He makes the very difficult look extremely easy. There’s probably another level he can still get to. Still so much untapped potential.”
- Fowler‘s interior defensive linemen list had an honorable mention for Bucs DT Vita Vea: “He’s still such a load to deal with, and he played a little lighter last year, which is good for him,” said an NFL defensive line coach.
Falcons
- Jeremy Fowler‘s list of running backs headed into 2026 was topped by Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who was ranked first by anonymous coaches and execs around the league: “Bijan is just more dynamic than the rest of the field in terms of creating positive runs despite blocking failure,” an NFC executive said. “Combo of his bend, feet and agility. His size shows up with physicality. And while Gibbs is top-end faster, Bijan is still explosive in his own right, creating home run plays.”
- Fowler also ranked the tight ends, with TE Kyle Pitts receiving the following comment from an NFL coordinator: “If he’s confident and you believe in him, he will ball out. If he gets involved early, he can be the most dominant player on the field.“
- In Fowler‘s list of interior linemen, G Chris Lindstrom was also ranked and drew praise from an NFC coordinator: “Athleticism and explosiveness — his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn’t anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do. They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did. He doesn’t get enough recognition — he’s been really good for a long time.”
- Among cornerbacks, Fowler‘s list included a nod to Falcons veteran CB A.J. Terrell from a long-tenured NFL defensive coach: “He’s been really good for a long time. He just can’t get the ball [with six interceptions in six NFL seasons].”
Panthers
- Panthers G Robert Hunt was the only player from the team to be listed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler among the league’s top interior linemen, drawing the following comment from an NFC scout as an honorable mention: “He’s not in the elite group, but as a run-game mauler, there aren’t many better. He just wasn’t healthy last year.”
- Fowler‘s list of interior defensive linemen had DT Derrick Brown listed among the league’s best: “We actively ran our running plays completely away from him,” a veteran NFL assistant coach said. “That’s how good he is. The only reason he’s not a household name is that he plays in Carolina.”
- At cornerback, Jaycee Horn of the Panthers was ranked No. 8 by anonymous coaches and executives: “When you go against him, you better be ready for a street fight,” said a veteran NFL offensive coach. “Physical, strong, can play press coverage. Ain’t always flashy but really rugged player…Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn.”
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