NFC Notes: Braden Fiske, Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was the top receiver taken in last year’s NFL draft, but finished behind Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Giants WR Malik Nabers, Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and Chargers WR Ladd McConkey in receiving yards. Harrison admitted he’s paid attention to falling behind each player.

“I’m not going to lie and say I don’t pay attention to it,” Harrison said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “You’ve got to run your own race, though. Everyone is in different situations. Everyone has different journeys. You have to focus on yourself. But, I’m not gonna lie.”

Cardinals TE Trey McBride said Harrison is putting a lot of work in this offseason and thinks he’s settling in after his rookie year.

“He puts the work in every single day,” McBride said. “He’s a guy who can be a force to reckon with. As a rookie your eyes are wide, you’re trying to find your place in this league. Now he has a year. He knows what is expected of him.”

Harrison has bumped up to 220 pounds after playing around 209 last season.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge,” Harrison said. “Waking up not hungry but making sure you feed yourself.”

Rams

Rams DE Braden Fiske said that former Rams WR Cooper Kupp advised him that taking care of his diet was a major part in what could help him make another jump.

“Cooper was a big one last year I would talk to,” Fiske said, via the team’s website. “Just (ask) how did he make that jump in Year 2 of his career, what was stuff that elevated his game. And a lot of that was the diet. That’s a lot of what I implemented into my offseason.”

Fiske spent time with a dietician this offseason to get back above 290 pounds, which he said he feels most comfortable.

“That’s where I feel the best at,” Fiske said. “Last year I kind of floated under 290 which was fine, but I feel a lot better when I’m a little bit heavier and ain’t getting moved around too much. So it feels a lot better at that weight.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Aden Durde said the next step for OLB Boye Mafe is making an impact on all three downs, not just pass-rushing situations.

“Me and him talk about it all the time,” Durde said, via NY Times. “He does it, and he really brings the game to life on third down. Can he bring the game to life on first and second just like he brings the game to life on third down?”

Durde added that fellow OLB Derick Hall needs to be more efficient in his pass-rushing moves.

“Sometimes D-Hall is like a bull in a china shop,” Durde said. “He wastes energy at times. … How efficient can he be? How can he bring his edge moves to life?”