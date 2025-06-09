NFC Notes: Braden Fiske, Will Johnson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked about the team’s cornerback group, which now includes second-round pick Will Johnson.

“Everyone’s at different stages in their career, but feel really good about that room, feel good about the guys that are coming back and feel really good about the guys that we added.” Gannon said, via CardsWire.com. “Off the tape in college, he played in multiple systems and had to do different things. And we ask our corners to do a lot. They play a lot of different techniques and he can play them all. So that’s what I really meant by scheme fit. But as far as where he fits in this, he’s competing for his role right now, just like everybody.”

Rams

Rams DL Braden Fiske said he’s “full go” as the team enters the next phase of OTA’s.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Fiske said, via the team’s website. “Everything went as planned. We’re even ahead of the process now (compared to) where I thought I was going to be. I’m full go right now, moving, doing indy (individual drills), doing everything and feeling great.”

Fiske appeared on “Behind The Grind” which gave viewers a sneak peak into his rehab process. He ran a drill at full speed and knew that he was back to his former self.

“It was funny, in that episode, it was the first time I’d really like, taken off and ran and sprinted for – it wasn’t even sprinting, it was like a quick five-step first, but that’s when I knew, I was like, ‘okay, we’re feeling good again,‘” Fiske said. “Because you go through the rehab process, and a lot of days are monotonous, you’re doing a lot of the same things. You get those opportunities to finally let it loose a little bit to kind of see where you’re at. And, that day, great to get it on tape, especially for the film crew. But it was cool for me, and just to get that feeling got me juiced up again. You can see me talking to LJ, our trainer, just like, ‘yeah, we’re gonna be all right.’ So that was a cool moment.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed said they are striving to be the No. 1-ranked defense in all categories next season and they are “hungry” for success.

“We want to be No. 1,” Reed said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We want to be No. 1 in every category. That’s what we’re striving for. We’re hungry. Every game may not be perfect, but that’s what we’re striving for. That’s what we’re working hard to get to.”

Seahawks DC Aden Durde is confident that continuity in their system should benefit their players.

“The continuity comes with the understanding of when we’re going through it (and handling) formation adjustments, they’re talking, they’re anticipating them and they’re understanding how to play fast,” said Durde.

Durde added that players are understanding how to make “little in-game adjustments.”

“When they might be against a different personnel grouping, some of those problems, they’re solving,” Durde said. “They’re bringing the safety down to the side they want to bring down. They understand what the nickel is. It’s just those little in-game adjustments. Sometimes it’s not 100 percent right, but they make it right together.”