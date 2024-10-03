NFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Dalvin Cook, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington has used a different combination of CBs Mike Sainristil, Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste this year due to injuries and a lack of consistent play. Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. is waiting for someone to step up and take the job and doesn’t have a preference for who it is.

“It’s fluid. Nobody’s really said, ‘Hey, this is where I am going to be’. We’re waiting for a couple of guys to do that,” Whitt said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “Once that happens, it will solidify what we are going to do.”

“We haven’t found the group that is going to go out there. I’m still waiting on a couple of guys to say, ‘Hey, I am the guy that is going to do this each weekend.'”

Cowboys

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes it will be a week-to-week consideration for the Cowboys on whether they need to trade for help at pass rusher as they see how fast injured players like LB Micah Parsons can get back and how others like second-round DE Marshawn Kneeland pick up the slack.

can get back and how others like second-round DE pick up the slack. Regarding the possibility of the Cowboys pursuing Raiders WR Davante Adams , Jane Slater cites a source within Dallas who said they “don’t have the money” or draft capital to acquire him.

, Jane Slater cites a source within Dallas who said they “don’t have the money” or draft capital to acquire him. Ed Werder reports Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is expected to require 1-3 weeks to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery.

is expected to require 1-3 weeks to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t see RB Dalvin Cook making his debut in Week 5. (Jon Machota)

Giants

Although the Giants have started its season 1-3 and fourth place in the NFC East, HC Brian Daboll has still seen some positives and thinks their consistency is slowly building.

“I’d say there is certainly things that we can do better. But each week, the consistency in whether it’s techniques or whether it’s fundamentals, those things have slowly been improving,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s not where we need them to be, no question about it. There’s games we’ve performed well in the red zone and then there’s games that we haven’t. So, the consistency factor really needs to improve.”

As for developing the Giants’ offensive identity, Daboll said they are making sure there’s improvement over the full course of the season.

“We’ll take a look at that over the next couple days,” Daboll said. “But, again, you’ve got to do a good job of improving throughout the season and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor also believes their offensive line will improve with time together.

“Offensive line is one of those positions in the NFL where it’s like wine,” Eluemunor said. “It’s better over age.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Malik Nabers didn’t practice on Wednesday and is still in the “early stages” of the concussion protocol, per Jordan Raanan.