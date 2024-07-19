NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Eagles, Packers

49ers

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was voted in at No. 10. An anonymous NFL executive who voted Aiyuk in the top three praised the receiver’s improvement in several areas.

“More downfield production, huge jump in yards per catch, quietly has almost 300 [career] catches,” the executive said. “Excels as a blocker. Lower body ability is as good as anyone.”

An NFL personnel evaluator called Aiyuk an elite route-runner who is dangerous in the open field.

“Premier route runner with open-field juice,” the personnel evaluator said.

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay highlighted the improvements of LB Nolan Smith and discussed how excited he is for Smith to show his skill in year two.

“He looks a lot different this year,” Slay said, via the Green Light podcast. “One thing I can say about Nolan, ever since I met Nolan, he only knows one speed. He’s one of the guys you have to watch out for your own self because he hits teammates and everybody.”

“Even in practice, he’s a guy that going to run to the ball from all coaches in the D-line 10 yards. He’s not a 10-yard guy, he’s more of a see ball, get ball. It’s going to be a special year for him, especially after him behind Haason (Reddick) all year. I think it will be very special.”

In addition to Smith, Slay also raved about new LB Devin White, who was signed in the offseason.

“He’s very athletic, faster than what you think — big guy, too. So, I was excited about that signing. I kind of had a vision where after we played Tampa a little bit, I said, man if Devin becomes a free agent, I could see him coming over here — just because it feels like it’s a fit for him.”

Packers

When doing an “Ask Me Anything” on BleacherReport, Packers QB Jordan Love said he expects WR Dontayvion Wicks to have a “monster year” and is proving to have a lot of confidence.

“I think Dontayvion Wicks is going to have a monster year this year,” Love said. “I think he was able to do a lot of phenomenal things last year. I think the sky is the limit for him. His confidence keeps getting more and more, raising up. Obviously the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets in the system and just playing fast.”