NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, DK Metcalf, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has been the topic of discussion in the NFL lately as rumors have gone rampant about a potential trade and extension. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan wants Aiyuk at camp with them but discussed their next-man-up mentality.

“I know when you deal with business parts, with the contracts and things like that, I hope that does get worked out,” Shanahan said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But you also, when all that stuff’s good, there’s plenty of times people just break an ankle in Week One or in training camp.”

“You have big plans for the season and you got to go the whole season with the part missing. Right now, it’s almost like we’re preparing that way because guys aren’t here. So, those guys do get those reps and they are trying to prepare for that moment. But that moment can just as easily come in Week 3 when someone gets an injury. So it’s always good for the practice and stuff. You always got to be ready for ‘next man up,’ and we’re preparing for that every moment.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins ‘ two-year, $14 million extension included a $5.1 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.8 million and $4.1 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘ two-year, $14 million extension included a $5.1 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.8 million and $4.1 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) Collins has a $2.9 million guaranteed base salary in 2024 and $3.25 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed at signing. He can earn up to $255,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a total of $3 million in incentives over the life of the deal.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald noted WR D.K. Metcalf had a message for the team after a skirmish during their practice Wednesday. Macdonald is happy with how the group finished practice and knows these scuffles happen when players work hard every day.

“Just kind of putting everything in perspective,” Macdonald said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “The guys finished everything out the right way. So, proud of our guys.”

“We’ve been getting after it. “I’m proud of how we responded today, we came out ready to practice. I don’t know what the numbers are — we’ve been out here, I don’t know, 14, 16 days — we’re tired of going up against one another, you know. But the guys are spirited, we had a great practice and we’re excited for Saturday.”