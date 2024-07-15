NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, James Conner, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The pending extension talks surrounding 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is one of the bigger headlines heading into training camp, as they still are yet to agree on a deal. San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk understands the business aspect of the negotiations but believes they will agree on a new contract soon.

“I totally see it from both sides,” Juszczyk said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I support [Aiyuk] as a friend and as a teammate to try and get whatever he thinks he deserves and what he wants. and what is going to make him the most comfortable going forward. I really do think they will get it done with the Niners. Because he wants to be a Niner, they want him to be a Niner, and those are the two most important things. When you have that want on both sides, I think eventually you’ll get it done.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner broke 1,000 rushing yards last season for the first time in his career. Despite setting career-highs in his seventh season in the NFL, Conner believes he’s just starting to show his ability to play.

“That’s the floor,” Conner said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that’s the floor, not the ceiling.”

“You see what it could be because I know what I’m capable of. I know my potential. So, yeah, I’m definitely eager to get back at it and see what it looks like and put it all together.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon made an immediate impact in his first season in the NFL, leading to a Pro Bowl selection. Seattle DT Leonard Williams highlighted Witherspoon’s vocal presence which he feels is critical with all the details of new HC Mike Macdonald’s defense.

“We have to communicate a lot, especially in this defense that we have, this new system,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “But also just defense is, in my opinion, the heart of the team. We’re going to have the most energy, we’re supposed to be the dogs, we’re supposed to be the rowdy guys barking and stuff like that at the other team — and that’s what Spoon brings to the defense, which I really like.”

“When I got traded here in the middle of the season last year, I was just like, ‘Dang, who is this guy? Because he does have just very outrageous energy — in a great way. And also for a small guy, he plays very physical and rowdy. He almost reminds me of a defensive lineman or something like that. Defensive linemen have certain personalities. Corners are usually quieter guys, they’re more finesse guys a lot of times, whereas this guy wants to put his face in there, get dirty, and I love seeing that in the secondary.”

Despite the terrific first season, Witherspoon isn’t satisfied and believes he can improve his play even further.

“It’s exciting because I had a good year, but it could be a lot better,” Witherspoon said. “That’s what Coach keeps telling me every day. He’s like, ‘You had a good year, but you’ve got so much more potential, and I can’t wait to exploit that.'”