NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t spoken much with WR Brandon Aiyuk , noting that this is the first time a contract has been voided in his 20 years as a coach. (Tafur)

Rams

Following another dominant performance in a 34-7 win over the Buccaneers in Week 12, Rams HC Sean McVay thinks QB Matthew Stafford is only getting better as he ages.

“He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age,” McVay said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s going to play for about 10 more years.”

Stafford is enjoying the game and feels good, but he wouldn’t put anything in writing about his future just yet.

“I’m not trying to label it, I just know I’m having fun. My body feels pretty good at the moment,” Stafford said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”