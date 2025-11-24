NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t spoken much with WR Brandon Aiyuk, noting that this is the first time a contract has been voided in his 20 years as a coach. (Tafur)
- Shanahan added that what transpired between the two sides in July has nothing to do with what happens in the future.
Rams
Following another dominant performance in a 34-7 win over the Buccaneers in Week 12, Rams HC Sean McVay thinks QB Matthew Stafford is only getting better as he ages.
“He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age,” McVay said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s going to play for about 10 more years.”
Stafford is enjoying the game and feels good, but he wouldn’t put anything in writing about his future just yet.
“I’m not trying to label it, I just know I’m having fun. My body feels pretty good at the moment,” Stafford said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
- Rams WR Tutu Atwell will return from injured reserve this week and is expected to play against the Panthers, per Gary Klein.
- Rams CB Cobie Durant was fined $17,389 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle)
Seahawks
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the franchise’s single-season receiving record at 1,313 after another 167 yards in their Week 12 win. Smith-Njigba reflected on the magnitude of the accomplishment and instantly credited his teammates for putting him in great spots.
“It means a lot,” Smith-Njigba said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “This organization, great organization. Great receivers have come through here. Honestly, I look at it as a team award quite honestly because without Sam and without the protection, without Sheed [Rashid Shaheed] and Coop [Kupp], this doesn’t happen. So, I’m grateful and thankful and blessed for my team. Blessed to be a Seahawk.”
