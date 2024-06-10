NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was not present for the team’s mandatory minicamp as he looks for a new extension.

“That stuff takes time and everything, but now, especially with guys in practices, minicamp stuff, I don’t ask about it at all,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of the 49erswebzone. “Some guys come because they want to avoid a fine, and some don’t.”

“But regardless, it doesn’t change anything when those guys have come. We know what the process is. We know what the business part is. That’s just how they decide how they want to handle this week.”

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the 49ers signed RB Christian McCaffrey to a four-year, $62.2 million extension with $38 million in new money.

to a four-year, $62.2 million extension with $38 million in new money. Florio adds McCaffrey will now have $24 million fully guaranteed after not having any guarantees previously.

Cardinals

With QB Kyler Murray healthy and practicing throughout the offseason workouts, the Cardinals will likely be more comfortable on offense heading into 2024. Arizona OC Drew Petzing touched on their excitement and explained the advantages of the added reps.

“You certainly get excited when you add good players,” Petzing said, via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “That’s a big part of the offseason. But I think the real excitement is going to come when we’re doing it out on the field and I can see it come to fruition, and really trying to put it together and watching it go operate.”

“It is definitely a lot more fun getting to coach him in May than in mid-November. Now, we get to work on things. When he hit the field [last year] it was like, ‘Here’s the game plan, we got to go play.’ Now it’s like, ‘Hey, are you taking the right drop?’ or ‘Are your eyes in the right place? And did you feel that play the way we wanted it to be felt?'”

Rams

Throughout the early portions of OTAs, the Rams have been open about their interest in exploring options for their big nickel position. Los Angeles DC Chris Shula named DBs Derion Kendrick and Russ Yeast as in-house solutions.

“Russ (Yeast) and DK have been doing a great job switching in at that spot,” Shula said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “You know, it’s always a spot that there are a lot of nuances to it. That guy (has) to be smart, he (has) to know the defense. A lot of stuff goes through that guy. He’s got to be able to tackle, he’s got to be able to hit blocks. But that’s all 11 on defense. We’re just looking for the best mix of guys and those guys have been doing a great job so far.”