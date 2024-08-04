NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall was hampered by a hamstring injury to start camp but HC Kyle Shanahan has been impressed by his improvement thus far.

“I’ve been real happy with his progress so far,” Shanahan said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “It’s tough when you have a hammy and you have to be very smart getting him back,” Shanahan said. “We’ve eased him in, he’s gone through that real well. He’s been real diligent with his rehab and stuff. I know his reps went up a little bit more today, but it was a low day overall and I think tomorrow will be a much bigger challenge. It’s a higher practice. We have one-on-ones tomorrow.”

Shanahan said there’s no update on the contract situation with WR Brandon Aiyuk . (Clayton Holloway)

. (Clayton Holloway) San Francisco G Spencer Burford will not have surgery on his broken right hand and is expected to be back in a few weeks. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Kyzir White hopes to elevate his game to the likes of former greats at the middle linebacker spot.

“You watch Ray Lewis, Patrick Willis, and NaVorro Bowman and all those guys, they ain’t just letting the quarterback run around,” White said, via the team’s website. “They’re trying to knock their head off. I want to be in that caliber of linebacker. I want to strive to be as good as those guys. I ain’t close yet. I’ll get there one day eventually. God willing.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Julian Love‘s $33 million extension has an additional $3 million in escalators tied to Pro Bowl appearances and interceptions. (Brady Henderson)

$33 million extension has an additional $3 million in escalators tied to Pro Bowl appearances and interceptions. (Brady Henderson) If Love makes the Pro Bowl in 2024, his base salaries in 2025-2027 increase by $250k. If he makes it in 2025, his base salaries in 2026 and 2027 increase by $250k. (Henderson)