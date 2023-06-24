NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Rondale Moore, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk admitted that he was having fun with the offseason rumors revolving around him being potentially upset about his contract situation. He said he’s been on the same page with HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch all offseason.

“It’s just a crazy, crazy business, so you never really know,” Aiyuk said, via 49ers Web Zone. “But I was having fun with it. I knew what’s going on long before, so yeah. I didn’t know what was going on at first, but I had a conversation with John [Lynch], I had a conversation with Kyle [Shanahan]. They told me what it was, and then from that point on, we moved forward.”

Aiyuk is expecting big things out of himself in 2023.

“I’m about to take off,” Aiyuk declared. “That’s it. We all know it’s football. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, but just getting a better understanding for my life as a person, and then as a football player, kind of putting those things together and then just looking to get better. I feel like, now, having another offseason [to build upon], coming out here again for another OTA spring ball, whatever you want to call it, being able to work with those guys, being able to work on my craft, being able to get better and just continue to look to get better. That’s really it.”

Aiyuk believes he’s been underrated thus far in his career and it’s what provides him with the fuel to keep improving.

“That’s been my whole life,” he said. “That’s just how it’s been. But I feel like it’s supposed to be that way. That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me motivated, keeps me angry.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is hoping to put his injury woes behind him in order to be more effective for Arizona this season.

“It is what it is. I work my tail off every day. I do what I’m supposed to do,” Moore said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “It’s just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven’t been able to get it done. But at the end of the day, I know that I’ve done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns and we get that narrative out the way.”

Rams

Rams third-round DT Kobie Turner says he studied teammate DL Aaron Donald and now has the chance to play alongside

“I watched him every year. I remember multiple years with different coaches having film studies on his work and just the way he approaches the game, his hand placement and the moves that he’s done,” Turner told Heavy.com. “I’ve emulated or have tried to emulate the best that I could and incorporate into my own game. When you’re the best to ever do it, I’ve definitely spent a lot of time learning from him before even getting here.”