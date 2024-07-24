NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams

49ers

According to Matt Barrows, 49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall is starting camp on PUP with a hamstring injury.

is starting camp on PUP with a hamstring injury. San Francisco GM John Lynch on WR Brandon Aiyuk : “Brandon’s a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year.” (Jonathan Jones)

on WR : “Brandon’s a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year.” (Jonathan Jones) Lynch adds there’s “no absolutes” on not trading Aiyuk but emphasized their intent to keep him: “We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner.” (David Lombardi)

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan commented on the situation involving WR Brandon Aiyuk and said that while the situation is not ideal, the team was prepared for it heading into training camp.

“It’s tough. Especially a player like Brandon,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “But that’s something where, if I just found that out today, you’d probably see me in a lot more of a panic. But it’s something that you understand what’s going on. I’ve understood that the whole offseason. It’s something I hope that we don’t have to deal with, but if you do, you’ve got to deal with it. So you prepare for that in how you think, how you plan and it’s not something that you can let surprise you in my situation. So, it’s definitely not the ideal situation. Not at all what you want, but it’s something that you’re prepared for as a coach, and you plan your team accordingly.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that QB Matthew Stafford‘s absence was related to securing a new contract and he was happy that the two sides were able to work out a reworked deal that still keeps him with the team through 2026.

“There’s been a lot of things that I’ve seen out there and a lot of the things — and I don’t want to say somebody wasn’t accurate — but we were able to get this solved,” McVay said, via PFT. “We were able to have an understanding of what was important, we were able to articulate it from both perspectives. And I think the ultimate thing was about coming to a solution and finding that common ground. We were able to do that and that was the goal. But I do want to be careful in getting into too many of the particulars.

Rams WR Tutu Atwell stated he will be back as the team’s kickoff returner this season. (Jonathan Jones)