NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury could look ahead to head coaching opportunities this offseason. When asked about his desire to be a head coach again, Kingsbury responded he’s focused on getting their offense ready for Week 17: “We’ll see how that plays out, but today I’m just trying to get one of these quarterbacks ready to play on a short week.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

The Cowboys are set to miss the playoffs for the second straight year. Dallas QB Dak Prescott said he’s going to be focused on all the things he can control next season and expects to continue having a lot of input on ways they can improve.

“We won’t be back here in this spot,” Prescott said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I feel like the last few times I’ve probably said that were (after) playoff losses. Each year has its own troubles. Each year has its own highs, lows, ebbs and flows, and everything within it. And I think for the importance, it’s controlling what you can. I’m gonna do my damndest, controlling what I can, and you know as you get older, having more input, having more say so and being asked more questions from the front office, maybe there’s a little bit more that I can do. And it’s not just physically or me getting better at my game. Maybe it’s speaking up and and saying that this will help, or I think this can help. So, whatever it takes, I’m gonna do my damndest. And make sure that I’m influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just players, to do the same.”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns is having a remarkable individual season, ranking second in the NFL with a career-best 15 sacks. But once again he’s on a team with a miserable record. Burns vented after the team’s most recent loss about how he’s tired of chasing individual success when his playoff hopes come to an end each year.

“That’s probably the worst loss I’ve had,” Burns told The Athletic’s Dan Duggan about a defeat at the hands of the Broncos when the Giants had a 19-point fourth quarter lead. “We’re balling for three and a half quarters, and then the way we lost was what made me so emotional. It’s like, ‘Damn, bro, can’t win for losing.’”

“The individual success is cool,” Burns added. “But at the end of the day, you still want to win. I’ll never get used to losing, so that’s just the most aggravating part about my career so far. I didn’t really have any expectations as far as how many games I thought I was going to win. But I didn’t think it would be like this…It takes a toll on you because it’s like, ‘I’ve been putting in all this work; I’m having success at my job, but at the end of the day, I still can’t get the end result, which is what I want.’ The toughest part is keeping that edge. Once you get to a point where it feels like you’re not playing for nothing, it’s easy for it to slip away. Wishful thinking, (but) I did think I was going to have a better opportunity to win here.”