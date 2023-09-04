NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, Panthers, Saints

Lions

as the starter at right guard on their unofficial depth chart. (Tim Twentyman) Lions OC Ben Johnson on how the team might use first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs: “We might use Gibbs in some ways that people don’t quite think we might.” (Pro Football Talk)

Panthers

Panthers LB Brian Burns spoke about not holding out despite waiting for a new contract from the team.

“No fault to anybody who is not participating,’’ Burns said, via PanthersWire.com. “But we’ve got something special, and I’m a big part of it, so I can’t miss no time. I’ve just got to be here. Of course, it’s been on my mind. This is personal, but I’ve been working on my relationship with God. I left it in his hands. I just did everything I could in my power to be on this field with my teammates. I feel if you live the right way, good things will happen to you.’’

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen spoke about the team’s decision to place veteran LB Jaylon Smith on their practice squad after he was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

“You only get 53 spots,” Allen noted, via SaintsWire.com. “We’ve got 53 puzzle pieces and we’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. And there’s a lot of manipulation that goes along with that. I think it was a factor of trying to get the right 53, and who could we get on the practice squad.”