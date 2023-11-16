NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson arrived in Washington with a reputation as a grinding power back, which is no surprise given his 6-1, 230-pound frame and his bruising tape from Alabama. Robinson is on a mission to show he’s a complete back, however, and his six-catch, 119-yard game against the Seahawks will go a long way toward that.

“I’ve done everything (the) coaches ask me to do, no matter what. Even things people think I can’t do,” Robinson said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “They’re going to say I can’t catch the ball. But I’m going to continue to show that I’m a football player. I can do anything that a running back is supposed to do in the backfield. I’ll continue to show that.”

Robinson says he and fellow RB Antonio Gibson have the makings of a scary backfield tandem. Gibson has the reputation of being the receiving back out of the two given he actually played receiver in college. He added a receiving score in the loss to the Seahawks too. But he has a thousand-yard season under his belt in the NFL and Robinson says both are complete players.

“I think defenses don’t really know what to expect when either me or AG is in the game,” Robinson said, “because we can run and catch. (If) we continue to show that we are a threat in the passing game and the running game … defenses will be on their heels. They’ll never really know our next move.”

The Commanders were one of the teams to put in a claim on RB Michael Carter after he was waived by the Jets. He was awarded to the Cardinals. (Field Yates)

Eagles

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirms Eagles LB Nakobe Dean had surgery to correct a Lisfranc issue with his foot and will be placed on injured reserve.

Giants

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz says he’s been told barring some sort of extreme turn of events, both Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll will be back in 2024.

and HC will be back in 2024. Daboll acknowledged ownership isn’t happy with the current state of affairs when asked what their reaction to the last two losses has been: “Kind of like everybody’s. Nobody’s happy.” (John Fennelly)

Daboll said QB Tommy DeVito’s shoulder is okay and he will start against the Commanders. (Dan Duggan)