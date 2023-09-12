NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owne r Jerry Jones said Tyler Smith (hamstring), CB Jourdan Lewis (foot), and S Donovan Wilson (calf) are all close to returning and could play on Sunday against the Jets. ( LG(hamstring), CB(foot), and S(calf) are all close to returning and could play on Sunday against the Jets. ( Jon Machota

Jones was asked Cooper Rush or Trey Lance: “I can’t imagine what it would be (to make that type of trade). But the facts are, just as they do, we could need Rush in a play. And we did last year. We did the year before. Boy, especially when you got all the promise we got, to compromise yourself with the depth at that position would be very unlikely.” ( if the Jets have reached out to the team about backup QBsor: “I can’t imagine what it would be (to make that type of trade). But the facts are, just as they do, we could need Rush in a play. And we did last year. We did the year before. Boy, especially when you got all the promise we got, to compromise yourself with the depth at that position would be very unlikely.” ( Machota

Eagles

Per Jeff McLane, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that CB James Bradberry is in concussion protocol.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll admits that his team may have to go back to the drawing board after their 40-0 loss to the rival Cowboys in Week 1.

“Again, we evaluate the tape, I’d say, with a critical eye starting with us as a staff first and the players and then if – not to go back into last year, but you sit down as a coaching staff during the week,” Daboll said in his press conference. “Obviously, you take into account what happened the previous game and you have difficult discussions if you need to have them and then try to make the best decision you can for the team based on – you do look at performance in training camp, no question about it, but you also are real with performance in the game, so I’d say it’s probably a little bit of both and at the end of the day you’ve got to make the decision you think is going to help your team.”