NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington first-round QB Jayden Daniels led a game-winning drive to secure his first NFL win against the Giants in Week 2. Commanders WR Olamide Zaccheaus was impressed by Daniels and said he was laughing during the last drive.

“He just continues to show poise through the ups and downs of the game and being a young quarterback,” Zaccheaus said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “He was actually laughing. I love that; just being himself.”

Washington RB Brian Robinson Jr. mentioned how even-keel Daniels has been through his first taste of the NFL.

“He hasn’t been fazed,” Robinson added. “Not one time by anything negative that happens. I haven’t seen his energy go down or anything. He’s as positive as anybody on his team. Even in the most critical times or when things are backed up. He’s a great leader in those situations. He’s able to fight through as our quarterback to help put us in a better situation.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn highlighted Daniels’ great feel for the game.

“He has a real conscious for the ball,” Quinn said. “That was one of the things that made him so unique coming out of college. He has a mindset about it.”

Cowboys

Following a dominant Week 1 victory for Dallas, the Saints routed the Cowboys in Week 2 44-19. Dallas QB Dak Prescott feels they missed opportunities but is shifting his focus to next week’s game.

“I mean I talked about how much meat we left on the bone offensively, and that’s simply why you can’t listen to other people’s opinions and then read what you guys write, respectfully,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “I mean, yeah, y’all may have put this team on a high more than we should have been, and now we just simply got to reset. We’ve got to respond. We’re not going undefeated, haven’t been done in 50 years. Woo. Surprise. So it’s about getting back to it and finding a way to respond to put the best team on the field next week.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke on his confidence in DC Mike Zimmer: “He knows this game well. He’s been a very successful coordinator, a very successful head coach. Have all the confidence in the world that he’s gonna put these guys in the right spot. He did a great job the first week. We just came up against a Saints team that’s hot.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll explained how K Graham Gano getting injured on the opening kickoff affected the entire game.

“We went for it there at the end of the game. Thought our chances were good throwing it to [wide receiver] Malik [Nabers] with [quarterback] Daniel [Jones], but it was the way we were playing was better than making a 39- or 40-yard field goal,” Daboll said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “That’s what I decided to do.”

Daboll noted they will work out kickers with K Graham Gano expected to miss a few weeks. (Ryan Dunleavy)

expected to miss a few weeks. (Ryan Dunleavy) Daboll was asked about his job security: “I’ve done this for a long time. My focus is on the football team.” (Dan Duggan)

New York OLB Brian Burns talked about their loss to Washington: “When you shoot yourself in the foot, you’re fucking yourself.” (Pat Leonard)