NFC Notes: Brian Daboll, John Harbaugh, Todd Monken, Anthony Weaver, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says he’s not totally convinced that the Eagles hiring Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator is completely off the table. However, he says there isn’t much buzz about Daboll and Philadelphia at this point in time.

Giants

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Giants’ new HC John Harbaugh spent Wednesday meeting with New York’s holdover assistant coaches. Duggan writes that Harbaugh is expected to fill most of his staff with former Ravens assistants and a “few” holdovers from the Giants.

being a candidate for run-game coordinator. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants’ offensive coordinator job is “considered Todd Monken’s to lose.” Fowler says that Monken is currently sorting through his options, which include the Browns head-coaching job and the Dolphins offensive coordinator position.

Fowler also doesn’t get the sense that Harbaugh will look to bring Orr with him to New York. Fowler mentions Weaver and Jones as some names to watch for the Giants as well.

The Giants landed the top head coach on the market in John Harbaugh. During his introductory press conference, Harbaugh made clear that he sought the role to work in the “biggest stage in the biggest sport.”

“I wanted this job,” Harbaugh said, via NFL.com. “I think I told you that, Mr. Mara: I wanted this job, and to be on the biggest stage in the biggest sport. I know the challenges; I understand the expectations, I know the fans are hungry for a winner. We’re here with one mission: to become, to earn the right to be called the world champions in New York. And that’s what we plan to do.”

Before his 18 years as the Ravens’ head coach, Harbaugh was an assistant coach under Andy Reid during his time with the Eagles. Harbaugh reflected on Reid’s words to him, saying, “Change can be good.”

“Andy is a man of few words and his four words to me were: ‘Change can be good.’ That’s what he said,” Harbaugh said. “Change can be good. He was excited. He’s fired up for us. He’s a good friend. How about we do this. We’ll sign up for that deal right now, what he did in Kansas City. Let’s do that.”

Working with QB Jaxson Dart was another draw for Harbaugh. He’s “excited” to coach the quarterback going into his second year.

“It starts with the quarterback for sure,” Harbaugh said. “You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well. I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he’s accomplished. But more than that I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. That’s what I liked doing, too. So we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. I can’t wait to get started with him.”