NFC Notes: Brian Flores, Sean McVay, Packers, Rams, Vikings

Packers

On Sunday Night Football in Week 15, Green Bay second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper had two passes defended, one sack and an interception which showed his elite talent to the rest of the league. Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare raved about Cooper and called him a future Hall of Famer after a dominant showing.

“He’s special, man,” Enagbare said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Definitely, I feel like he’s a future Hall of Famer. From the stat line, you can see he can do everything — make tackles, make the interceptions, get the sacks. There’s literally nothing he’s physically not able to do. The sky’s the limit for him. He’s gonna be a hell of a player one day — or continue to be a hell of a player.”

Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur praised Cooper and said he thinks he can reach plenty more heights in his young career.

“He’s just a hell of a player,” LaFleur said. “And I think (Hafley) does a great job of putting him in positions to have success and it’s been fun to watch and witness his growth … I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he could become in this league.”

LaFleur on LB Quay Walker‘s ankle injury: “It’s more of a week-to-week type deal.” (Matt Schneidman)

Rams

The Rams are in the driver’s seat of the NFC West in first place with an 8-6 record, currently holding the tiebreaker over the Seahawks based on head-to-head results. Sean McVay said their approach doesn’t change now that they are in the top spot and they are focused on taking things one day at a time.

“It doesn’t change anything that we’ve talked about for the last handful of weeks,” McVay said, via PFT. “Unless the season ended today, it’s all just temporary. We have to continue to be one day at a time, one moment at a time, and one game at a time, like what we’ve been.”

McVay praised his team for overcoming adversity and reiterated how they can’t look too far ahead.

“I think it’s a testament to the group to be able to handle some of the things that they’ve handled over the last few weeks, but all of it is not relevant unless we continue to do something about it. The only thing that we can do is have a great week of preparation against a very challenging opponent who we have tremendous respect for.”

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores is positioning himself to be a top candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason. Rookie LB Dallas Turner said he hopes Flores stays put in Minnesota.

“I hope not,” Turner said, via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. “I really hope not. I would love Flo to be here.”

Flores could draw interest from the Bears after Chicago parted ways with Matt Eberflus. LB Blake Cashman wouldn’t want to play against Chicago if Flores joined them.

“If Flo went to Chicago,” Cashman said. “I don’t think us, as the Vikings, who would want to play against him.”

Vikings CB Shaq Griffin said he would want to follow Flores to his next team if he signed elsewhere.

“You know what,” Griffin said. “I root for my guy to go and do anything he needs to do to take care of his family. But whatever you do, take me with you!”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell believes RT Brian O’Neill will be able to work through his knee injury and play in Week 16. (Kevin Seifert)

believes RT will be able to work through his knee injury and play in Week 16. (Kevin Seifert) Minnesota expects to have CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) at practice this week while DT Jalen Redmond is in the concussion protocol. (Seifert)