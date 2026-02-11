NFC Notes: Brian Gutekunst, Jordan Morgan, Taylor Decker, Lions, Packers

Lions

It remains to be seen if Lions LT Taylor Decker will retire this offseason, but RT Penei Sewell believes Decker has earned the right to take time away and make a decision that is right for both himself and his family.

“I give Big Dog his space,” Sewell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been in it for quite some time now, so he deserves it and whatever he decides it’s the best thing for him.”

Packers

Packers OL Jordan Morgan has spent his first two seasons with the team playing four different positions along the banged-up offensive line, and GM Brian Gutekunst was asked if Morgan could play left tackle even though he only appeared at the position in Week 18 while starters were being rested.

“I think it would be ideal,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic, before adding, “I think it’s unrealistic. I think we’ll probably have to cross-train all these guys. I do sometimes think if you can keep a guy on a side, left or right, it’s helpful for him a little bit. But his versatility certainly has helped us, and it was one of the reasons that drew us to him in the draft, and certainly his ability to play all those spots has been a benefit to us.”

“Certainly he’s going to get a lot of opportunity,” Gutekunst added on Morgan. “I thought he played really well in the preseason at that spot — probably did enough to win that job — but then we had some injuries and had to do what was best for the team. So we’ll kind of see how it goes, but I think he’s excited, probably, to hunker down in one spot, as well, but that’s not always the case in the National Football League.”

Green Bay has averaged the league’s youngest roster for the last three years. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said older players can sometimes prevent younger players from getting snaps, and they typically want to find “long-term” solutions at each position.

“Very few years are we adding guys for one year. We’re usually looking for more of a long-term solution, and if you’re up there in age, that may not be the case, but we’ve certainly done that in the past, we’ll do it again,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire.