NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

49ers

The 49ers opened contract talks with QB Brock Purdy in recent weeks. GM John Lynch said Purdy has stayed at the team’s facility and is training every day.

“Brock’s awesome,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He hasn’t gone away. He’s at the facility. Some guys, I think it’s just human nature — ‘I’ve at least got to give the image of not being around.’ But, no, Brock’s there every day. We talk. It’s all good.”

Lynch is hoping to find common ground with Purdy and pointed out they still have him under contract for 2025.

“They’ve got their thoughts, we’ve got our thoughts,” Lynch said. “We’ve got to try to make it a reality. He’s played really well. We know that. We have every intention of making him our guy. It’s just coming to an agreement. The good news is, with the CBA and all that, he’s gonna be with us (in 2025), so there’s no guarantee (of a deal). But we’re going to endeavor to get it done.”

Lynch also said they are “very” interested in re-signing impending free agent LB Dre Greenlaw but thinks it’d be best for him to enter the open market to see his value.

“Dre should go out and see what’s out there,” Lynch said. “And then we’ll know where we have to be. We know how highly we think of Dre. We’d love to have him back. Hopefully, we’ll come to an agreement. We’ve been having talks. So hopefully we can prevent” him from testing free agency.

Cardinals

Tony Pauline reports that the Cardinals and TE Trey McBride planned to meet at the combine in order to finalize an extension that would keep him in Arizona “for a long time”.

Rams

Before the Rams finalized a restructured contract to keep Matthew Stafford , Matthew Berry reports the Giants planned to trade for Stafford and move up in the 2025 NFL Draft for a quarterback.

, Matthew Berry reports the Giants planned to trade for Stafford and move up in the 2025 NFL Draft for a quarterback. Multiple sources told Berry that one of the “strained relationships” between the Rams and Stafford was with his wife, Kelly Stafford. Berry reports Kelly Stafford supposedly wanted her husband to play elsewhere. However, another source indicated Kelly Stafford wanted to stay in Los Angeles instead of uprooting their family.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Aaron Rodgers was willing to take a “deep discount” to play for the Rams and would’ve played for “maybe as little as $10 million.”