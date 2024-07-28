NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Connor Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy spent time in Jacksonville this offseason working on mechanics that he could improve upon.

“I was down there for a good month, so we were actually able to chip away at some things,” he said, via The Athletic. “Whereas last year I was there for a couple of weeks and it was more about my elbow and rehab. And I had to come back here early.”

Purdy added a couple pounds of “good weight” this offseason.

“While still being able to move around and be quick,” he said. “That’s all part of my game. I didn’t want to bulk up and gain as much weight as I can. I was smart about it. I’ve still got to move and throw well.”

Rams

One of the early standouts from Rams camp has been sixth-round WR Jordan Whittington, who’s been impressing coaches and teammates alike with his pro-ready demeanor and penchant for big plays.

“What he’s done, he’s been so impressive,” Rams WR Cooper Kupp said on “Inside Rams Camp.” “The learning curve is so fast for him. He’s really come out, you see him getting reps with the ones out here, too. Pretty special dude. He’s got some gas, also.”

What kind of role that will translate into for Whittington in a deep Rams receiving group is yet to be determined, however.

“I think it’s to be determined. I think he’s a versatile skillset for us,” Rams HC Sean McVay said. “We obviously have some guys in that receiver room that are great examples for him to be able to learn from. (WR coach) Eric Yarber, (offensive assistant) Nate Scheelhaase and (offensive assistant) Rob Calabrese have really done a great job coaching that room up. It’s just the first day of training camp. I like the way that he’s approached the offseason and did some good things today, but we have a long way to go. I like what I’ve seen from him so far.”

Seahawks

Per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gave an update on where things were between the Seahawks and C Connor Williams after their visit. Williams reportedly passed a physical but he is coming off a torn ACL from late last season: “We had a great visit…coming off injuries, things like that, the timetable’s a little bit up in the air..we’ll see where it goes.”

