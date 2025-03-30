NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy believes that fatigue played a big role in the team’s down season after they made deep playoff runs in several seasons before going 6-11.

“And then last year, man, guys were tired,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so [until] you’ve got to report back, and then you’re going again, guys are tired. They’re still beat up, their bodies.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dr. Neal ElAttrache believes 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will recover from his torn ACL and be ready to play by midseason.

SMU DT Elijah Roberts met with the 49ers before his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

Minnesota DL Danny Strigow met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Nebraska S Isaac Gifford met with the Cardinals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton took an official 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider clarified LB Uchenna Nwosu ’s surgery was on his knee after not specifying his injury last week, via Brady Henderson.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp has $2 million available in his new contract with escalators.

has $2 million available in his new contract with escalators. Kupp would increase his base salaries in 2026 and 2027 by $250k with at least 85 catches the year prior. He would increase those salaries by $500k with at least 95 catches. (Henderson)

Henderson adds Kupp would also increase his 2026 and 2027 base salaries by $250k with at least 950 receiving yards the year prior or by $500k with at least 1,050 receiving yards.

Connecticut OL Chase Lundt will have an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Josh Edwards)