NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco lost on the road in Week 16 to the Dolphins, officially eliminating them from postseason contention. Despite the numerous injuries all season long, 49ers QB Brock Purdy keeps the mentality that they should have been able to play more efficiently with the available players.

“It doesn’t matter who’s out there — we have what it takes to win and move the chains and put up points, give our team a chance to win,” Purdy said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “That’s my mindset. That’s where I’m hard on myself is we’ve had some guys that have been banged up and all that and we haven’t been able to get it done. So I’m just hard on myself when it comes to that. It hurts.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said it was a special moment for TE Tyler Higbee to catch a touchdown pass after overcoming a serious knee injury.

“I thought it was awesome,” Stafford said, via PFT. “Was so happy for him. Just happy for him to get out there and play, and then to be able to cap it off with a touchdown, with a great effort at the end to get it in. It was awesome. Great to have him back, and just a tone-setter for us.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks lost a close one to the Vikings in Week 16 which will lead to them needing help to make the postseason. Despite the loss and two interceptions from QB Geno Smith, Seattle HC Mike Macdonald raved about Smith’s tools and ability to handle a ton of responsibility.

“He makes it go. It’s really simple,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We put a lot on his plate, and rightfully so. He’s earned the right to have a lot on his plate operationally. Just incredibly prepared every day. Probably one of the most diligent workers I’ve ever seen. My opinion about him as a competitor is on record and consistent. If you can’t see that, what are you watching? Arm talent. Even him moving around – I think his under pressure stats are really good this year. The poise in the pocket. Accuracy. I mean, I don’t know where else to go with this. His situational stuff, two-minute comebacks.”

“This is the same guy who put us in a position to go win the game with 3 or 4 minutes to go. Defensively we get a stop (and) now we’re talking about another Geno Smith fourth-quarter comeback. That’s the stuff that I see day in, day out.”

Macdonald on CB Riq Woolen not playing in their opening drive: “That was just a team rule thing. We made it right and that’s what we decided to do, what was best for the team, and we’ll move forward.” (Brady Henderson)