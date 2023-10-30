NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy didn’t have the best game as the team fell to the Bengals on Sunday but not all of the blame can be placed on the young quarterback, who is looking forward to improving and turning things around this season.

“Once I pulled it to go toss it to (Kittle), it wasn’t there,” Purdy said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “So I tried making something up and just scrambling to the right. At that point, I have to know that the linemen are downfield, and I just have to try to get what I can get. But to throw the ball in itself would be a penalty, and I have to be better.”

“Now we have to wait 14 days to play our next game for our next shot, our next opportunity, and it hurts,” Purdy added. “We have a bad taste in our mouth. But at the same time, it’s like, man, this is going to be a good time for us to do some reflection. I think all of us are really hungry for the second half and this stretch that’s about to go down. So we’ll be ready for it.”

Rams

Ian Rapoport on Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s injury suffered in Week 8: “My understanding is X-rays are negative, so unless the CT scan or MRI shows something different, no fracture, but they are looking at a variety of options here for Matthew Stafford. No firm decision, but it does seem like missing next week’s game and going forward is something that’s in the realm of possibility for the Rams. It is something they’re discussing. They’re trying to get a plan going forward.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf was dealing with illness before facing the Browns on Sunday but ended up battling through it and having a good game in front of the home fans.

“Everything is not always going to go your way. That’s what we have to get used to and know — they’re a good football team as well,” Metcalf said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “They’re a top-five defense; they’re going to win some battles, we’re going to win some battles, but as long as we stay connected and stay with the plan, everything is gonna work out.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Metcalf’s illness: “He was sick as a dog. I mean, sick sick. D.K. had to leave the team meetings and he looked weary Sunday morning. We were all feeling for him but he came through and had a terrific game.” (Brady Henderson)