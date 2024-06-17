NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Michael Wilson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is using their Super Bowl loss as motivation going into 2024 and has been examining “every play” from last season with HC Kyle Shanahan.

“We got all the way to the end. We’re right there and weren’t able to finish it,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebZone. “So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it. And then here, in OTAs, getting with [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers. Last year, I didn’t have that, so now that I’m able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I’ve gotten better.”

Shanahan had high praise for Purdy’s approach, calling him a dedicated person who is always improving.

“Brock’s as genuine of a person as I’ve been around,” Shanahan said. “And when you have someone who’s like that, such a solid foundation of who they are as a man, what they want in life, Brock is a really good person who is totally dedicated to his job and his craft and being the best at it, and he’s extremely talented at it. So, whatever Brock goes through, he gets stronger, good or bad.”

Shanahan believes the team will continue developing as they surround Purdy with like-minded players.

“He’s just as genuine as a person and as genuine as you guys see on tape. And when those two go together, just put good people around him that are like-minded, and usually good things happen.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson said he wants to continue building chemistry with Kyler Murray going into his second year with Arizona.

“The thing I’m most excited about is continuing to build my rapport with Kyler,” Wilson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “That’s been amazing to do.”

Wilson wants to help Murray build their offense after the quarterback returned from a torn ACL last season.

“I told him, ‘Bro, I’m here for you,'” Wilson said. “I want to help him turn this thing around and build this around you. I’ll put everything else to the side unless it’s something major.”

Rams

Rams third-round RB Blake Corum is in awe of new teammate QB Matthew Stafford and all the throws he’s capable of making.

“The way he can look this way but throw the ball this way, it blows my mind,” Corum said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “But that’s why he’s been in the league so long and been great at what he does for so long. It’s exciting being in the backfield with Matthew Stafford.”