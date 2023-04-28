NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Monti Ossenfort, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch is encouraged by the progress that QB Brock Purdy is making during his recovery from elbow surgery.

“Just what we expected,” Lynch said, via 49ers Web Zone. “He’s attacking each day. I think he’s focused on each day. (Purdy’s surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister) had said that an inflection point will be twelve weeks because that’s when he’s supposed to start throwing. But right now he’s just really focused on maxing each day. I think with rehab, having gone through it myself, there’s a physical component to it. There’s also a psychological and emotional and mental component and part of that is just waking up and really being where you’re at. And I think that’s what Brock has done a really good job of.”

Lynch added that Purdy remains on schedule and they are optimistic about his progress.

“He’s doing really well and as I understand it, he’s definitely on schedule, hitting all the checkpoints and doing very we’re very encouraged by his rehab,” Lynch said.

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said they were prepared to select a player at No. 3 overall before trading the pick to Houston, but they felt the Texans’ offer was able to secure them draft flexibility for 2024.

“We were prepared to take a player (at 3),” said Ossenfort, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “We were weighing a couple options. We were able to grab a first next year, which isn’t something we set out to do, but the opportunity presented itself. It gives us flexibility going into next year.”

Ossenfort points out the Cardinals immediately looked to trade up from No. 12 overall and the capital they gained from the Texans helped them move into No. 6.

“It helped that some of the currency we gained helped us in the trade back up (with the Lions),” Ossenfort said.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ first-round CB Devon Witherspoon said he was shocked to receive a phone call from GM John Schneider to become this year’s No. 5 overall pick.

“It was shocking,” Witherspoon said, via ProFootballTalk. “It kind of came a little late, but I feel a lot of emotions right now. I’m just very happy and excited. I’m ready to come to work and be a Seahawk, baby.”

Witherspoon thinks he fits in perfectly to the Seahawks’ culture.

“Just because they told me about the culture they have there, the Legion of Boom, and the history they have there,” Witherspoon said. “I know what it takes to be great like that. There is so much going on right now, I can’t even really describe it, but I am glad that they chose me. I’m just glad that I am going to be a Seattle Seahawk.”

Despite being considered undersized, Witherspoon said he doesn’t shy away from tackling and run defense.

“That’s just always been me,” Witherspoon said. “You just have to want to tackle. This game is about tackling, defending the run. It’s everything. That’s always been me. I’ve always been confident. I’ve kind of been undersized my whole life so tackling is what I do.”