NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Riq Woolen, 49ers, Giants, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers recently reunited with WR Kendrick Bourne, who spent his first Patriots days with fill-in starting QB Mac Jones in 2021. Bourne outlined how Jones has made the onboarding process in San Francisco smoother and outlined how he can handle the offense while Brock Purdy gets healthy.

“He’s been helping me get acclimated,” Bourne said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Just studying with him, he’s been giving me tips, gems of how to think about things.”

“He knows what he’s doing. He’s used to it. He’s been a starter in this league. He’s experienced everything. He knows what to see, he knows how to study, he knows exactly what to do, so I’m secure in knowing how prepared he will be.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on the potential for QB Brock Purdy to return next week: "I think there's a chance, but we've got to see how to goes. It's very up for debate, so we're just taking it a day at a time." (Nick Wagoner)

Giants

Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo said to continue to expect him to seek contact throughout his career.

“The running over people stuff is gonna be a consistent thing throughout my career,” Skattebo said, via North Jersey.com. “That blitz pickup is also fun, but we want more. We need to do more, and if my reps go up, I have to do more. I think that’s what we’re all hoping for.”

Skattebo is excited to make the most of his time when his number is called, but he’s also willing to learn from the sideline when needed.

“I love the game, I’m very emotional and when I’m not in, it’s probably a good thing I’m not in, it’s building,” Skattebo said. “Because when I do get in, I’m gonna wanna give everything I’ve got so I can stay on the field. I stay fueled, and you’re gonna get everything I got.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen said he “could have played the ball better” against 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall and is aware that he could come off the bench in the future.

“I ran the route for him, and I knew what type of route it was,” Woolen said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “I just gotta execute and attack the ball and don’t lose track of the ball. I gotta attack the ball. That’s pretty much it.”

“It just depends because I know Coach wants to have his best players out there,” Woolen said of potentially not starting. “At the same time, that can change week in and week out (depending) on what type of defensive personnel we’re going to have because offenses change each and every week.”

One player who performed well and drew praise from HC Mike Macdonald is CB Josh Jobe.

“He’s always going to be a big part of the game plan,” Macdonald said of Jobe. “He’s competing for more snaps, and I thought he played a tremendous football game. He played physical, played smart, played disciplined and finished his plays right.”

“I love telling the story because this time last year, he wasn’t playing for us,” Macdonald continued. “This is a guy that has come in and really bought into the process. The details matter for him, and he does it every day. There’s a consistency there that you respect. He’s earned these opportunities, which is really cool. I mean, if you were the coach of a team, wouldn’t you want it to work like that? Guys coming in and earning their opportunities, developing, growing as players, as people? That’s what he has done.”