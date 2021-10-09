NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Cowboys, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Albert Breer, the Buccaneers were among several teams who had trade interest in CB Stephon Gilmore had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal.

had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal. Buccaneers activated LB Cam Gill from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Buccaneers elevated TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster.

Cowboys

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy said the team has no plans to play RT La’el Collins even if his suspension is lifted. Collins’ agent Peter Schaffer issued a statement against the NFL, as they want Collins to be suspended for a full five games.

“I was embarrassed today to be a part of the NFL, as the league’s outside lawyers made numerous unsubstantiated and unnecessary attempts to assassinate the character of Mr. Colllins,” Schaffer said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He is a member of the league and should be treated with respect. The NFL’s ‘win at all costs’ mentality when dealing with its own players on display today was and is shameful. We hold the NFL in the highest regard, but today their counsel didn’t live up to that standard.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule had high praise of GM Scott Fitterer after the team acquired veteran CB Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots. Fitterer has made 13 trades so far since taking the job this year, the most in the NFL and more than Carolina had pulled off in the previous three years combined.

“This is the way Scott’s wired; this is the only way I know,” Rhule said, via Darin Gannt of the team’s official site. “I don’t want to sit around and wait to win. I also don’t want to do things to jeopardize the future; I don’t want to take shortcuts. We have a good team right now. We’re trying to become a really good team, trying to become a great team. That’s in the way you practice and prepare, and get as many good players as possible.”

Panthers QB Sam Darnold believes Gilmore’s acquisition is a sign that the team is “ready to win now.”

“We’re ready to win now,” Darnold said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’re all aware, we can win games, and we’re capable of doing that. So that’s really the message it sends.”

Panthers elevated RB Rodney Smith and S Kenny Robinson to their active roster. (NFLTR)