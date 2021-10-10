NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Cowboys, Washington

Buccaneers

Jeremy Fowler reports that the X-ray on Buccaneers’ LB Lavonte David ’s injured ankle was negative and he will have an MRI on Monday.

’s injured ankle was negative and he will have an MRI on Monday. Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians said it appears David has a “high ankle sprain, but we’ll wait and see.” (Jenna Laine)

Cowboys

The Cowboys’ hot start has only increased the head coaching buzz surrounding OC Kellen Moore, who interviewed with Boise State and the Eagles last year for their top positions. Most people in and around Dallas fully expect this to be Moore’s final season with the team.

“Like coach McCarthy said, he’ll probably get a head-coaching job very soon because he’s good at his job,” Cowboys WR Amari Cooper said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “The trend in the league right now is you want these young guys because the game is always changing. So just to keep up with the game changing, probably that young guy who has a better relationship with players. But just because he’s capable, really.”

However, Moore prefers to keep that kind of talk tabled until the offseason.

“Once we get into the season, I don’t care about it,” Moore said. “In the offseason, when those opportunities present themselves, if they do, awesome. I’d love that opportunity one day, but we’ll see where that takes us.”

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel had a couple of good days in practice but his groin injury “never really got as loose as he liked.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

said WR had a couple of good days in practice but his groin injury “never really got as loose as he liked.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera also commented on the team’s loss: “We have to go back, we’re going to look at some things as a coaching staff and make sure we put these guys in a position to have success. At the end of the day, we have to make sure we’re giving them every opportunity to succeed.” (Jhabvala)

Nicki Jhabvala reports the Washington Football Team put assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon on administrative leave. This comes after head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was also put on administrative leave after it was reported he was being investigated by the DEA.

on administrative leave. This comes after head athletic trainer was also put on administrative leave after it was reported he was being investigated by the DEA. According to Ben Standig, WR Cam Sims will likely miss 1-2 weeks with his hamstring injury.