NFC Notes; Buccaneers, Eagles, Seahawks

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians said rookie QB Kyle Trask has been “fantastic” at minicamp and adds that he has three guys “coaching the (expletive) out of him”. (Greg Auman)

said rookie QB has been “fantastic” at minicamp and adds that he has three guys “coaching the (expletive) out of him”. (Greg Auman) As for first-round DE Joe Tryon ’s minor knee procedure, Arians said he “did something when he was working out” and that the team was well aware of it when they selected him in the draft. (Auman)

’s minor knee procedure, Arians said he “did something when he was working out” and that the team was well aware of it when they selected him in the draft. (Auman) Arians expects TE O.J. Howard to be ready for training camp after recovering from a torn Achilles: “Yeah, he’s really close now. He looks fantastic working out every day.”

to be ready for training camp after recovering from a torn Achilles: “Yeah, he’s really close now. He looks fantastic working out every day.” Arians also said OG Alex Cappa is close to returning from a fractured ankle: “I can’t answer that right now [about whether Cappa will participate in the minicamp]. I can say there’s a real good chance, [but] I can’t swear to it.” (Pro Football Talk)

Eagles

Eagles veteran S Rodney McLeod is making a bold prediction that he will return for Week 1 of the 2021 season, just six months removed from a major knee injury.

“People don’t think I’m going to be ready for this season or they have a date in mind (for a return),” McLeod said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I’m saying otherwise. Week 1, I’m ready. I’m going to be out there, I’m here to win and I’m here to stay.”

Eagles’ recently signed QB Jamie Newman said Philadelphia was the first team to reach out to him after he went undrafted. (Chris Franklin)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he was impressed with WR D.K. Metcalf‘s attempt to compete with top sprinters in the 100-yard dash in the USA Track & Field Golden Games.

“I thought it was a marvelous challenge that he took on,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “DK is a very special individual, and it would take a special person to even think about doing that, even consider the thought of doing that. Right from the first moment I heard about—he mentioned it to me quite a while back—I just thought it was like an ultimate competitor looking for a chance to battle where had an opportunity. It’s so unusual to even think about it, but to go through the process, workout in preparation that he knew was going to be important for him—speed is important to his whole makeup of his play. He couldn’t do more to work on his speed than what he just did. So I saw it as a competition, a competitive guy went after it, figured out how to pull it all together. And then he gets there, and he looks marvelous, I mean he looked awesome.”

Carroll said D’Wayne Eskridge ‘s speed is evident when you watch him play: “There’s no question he’s a flyer. He showed it right out of the chute yesterday, his quickness.” (Curtis Crabtree)

‘s speed is evident when you watch him play: “There’s no question he’s a flyer. He showed it right out of the chute yesterday, his quickness.” (Curtis Crabtree) Eskridge played running back growing up, and he says that influences the way he plays the game: “I’ve always been a running back at heart. I play receiver like a running back … when it comes to how fast I get in and out of stuff.” (Brady Henderson)

Carroll also said neither WR Cade Johnson nor WR Tamorrion Terry practiced, and that Johnson has “a little bit of a groin issue.” (Bob Condotta)

nor WR practiced, and that Johnson has “a little bit of a groin issue.” (Bob Condotta) According to Carroll, the Seahawks veteran players who won’t be at voluntary workouts are still participating virtually: “We’re going two hours a day with our guys. We’re deep into our football already, very much like it was last year.” (Henderson)

Carroll mentioned the team considered restructuring contracts for QB Russell Wilson and LB Bobby Wagner , but “it just hasn’t been necessary at this point.” (Condotta)

and LB but “it just hasn’t been necessary at this point.” (Condotta) Carroll also praised CB Tre Brown‘s work during practice: “He made a couple plays out here that did catch my eye. He’s very bursty and looks like he’s going to take his shots and be an aggressive corner. That’s what he showed in college and he showed it out here in the couple spots I saw today.” (Henderson)