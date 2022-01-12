NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings

Buccaneers

Falcons Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he wants to return to Atlanta. “You’d be a fool to not want to play for Art, especially this year with the foundation that he’s been building and the chemistry that he’s building with these guys in this locker room on and off the field,” Patterson said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “For a guy like me, I’d be a fool to not want to play for Art next year.” Patterson added he’s leaving contract negotiating to his agent: “No matter what team I’m on… I’ll work my ass off.” (Tori McElhaney)

The Falcons brought in WR Kenny Lawler for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings WR Adam Thielen said his rehab from ankle surgery is coming along well.

“Feel great,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson. “Walking around again, which feels nice. … My ankle wasn’t stable, so I had to do the surgery, which was a bummer, obviously. I want to be out there competing with my teammates. … It was a bummer not to be able to finish out the year, but it could have been a lot worse. It’s a pretty easy surgery, and everything went pretty well.”

The Vikings worked out P Cody Grace on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)