NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings

Buccaneers
- Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers reworked the contract of DT Ndamukong Suh, giving him the chance to earn up to $1 million in incentives tied to playing time and team success.
- Bucs DL William Gholston said he would prefer to remain with the team in 2022, as he is yet to play for another team after being selected in the fourth round by the team back in 2013. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians told reporters OLB Anthony Nelson is dealing with an ankle injury but is hoping to play this Sunday. (Auman)
- Arians also announced WR Cyril Grayson and RB Ronald Jones are doubtful for the first round of the playoffs. (Jenna Laine)
- The Buccaneers worked out DE Jamal Davis on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Falcons
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he wants to return to Atlanta.
“You’d be a fool to not want to play for Art, especially this year with the foundation that he’s been building and the chemistry that he’s building with these guys in this locker room on and off the field,” Patterson said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “For a guy like me, I’d be a fool to not want to play for Art next year.”
- Patterson added he’s leaving contract negotiating to his agent: “No matter what team I’m on… I’ll work my ass off.” (Tori McElhaney)
- The Falcons brought in WR Kenny Lawler for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
Vikings WR Adam Thielen said his rehab from ankle surgery is coming along well.
“Feel great,” Thielen said, via Chris Tomasson. “Walking around again, which feels nice. … My ankle wasn’t stable, so I had to do the surgery, which was a bummer, obviously. I want to be out there competing with my teammates. … It was a bummer not to be able to finish out the year, but it could have been a lot worse. It’s a pretty easy surgery, and everything went pretty well.”
- The Vikings worked out P Cody Grace on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!