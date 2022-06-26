NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Drake London, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Buccaneers

Buccaneers G Shaq Mason is glad to be reunited with Tom Brady after being acquired by Tampa Bay back in March.

“I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me,” Mason said. “He demands the best out of everyone around him and you know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith wants their rookies to continue developing practice habits and “learn the language” of the organization.

“There’s more than one thing, but essentially the way we operate around here,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “The habits that we want to enforce, the practice habits on the field. The way we teach and install, learn, really learn the language, that’s what you’re doing.”

As for Falcons first-round WR Drake London‘s adjustment into the NFL, he added that he must be lined up correctly at all times.

“You’ve got to be in the right spot at the right time, lined up on your routes,” London said. “Cornerbacks, safeties, they have to be on the right track at the time too.”

Saints

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Saints RB Alvin Kamara may be facing a civil lawsuit in court, in addition to a possible suspension of six games or more due to a charge of felony battery during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Florio adds that the man whom Kamara allegedly assaulted plans to sue for financial damages as a result of the incident and that a felony charge could result in Kamara being placed on paid leave unless he reaches a plea deal before the season begins.

Furthermore, if Kamara does reach a plea deal he will certainly face punishment under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The incident also took place during an NFL event, which may be taken into consideration.