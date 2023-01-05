NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles had high praise of OLB Anthony Nelson and thinks he’s “coming into his own” as a player.
“He’s been huge with the turnovers and the sacks,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “He’s playing solid overall defense. Nelson’s been one of the smartest guys we have [since] we got him; he was just behind two great players. He’s coming into his own right now and we like his progress.”
Nelson said he’s been feeding off of fellow OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka over the last couple of games.
“Me and Joe have been grinding out there, especially these last couple games, every snap,” Nelson said. “We’ve just been battling. It’s been fun to be in the trenches with him. We get caught up in grinding … like, ‘You tired? Yeah. You tired? Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘All right, I guess we’ve got to make a play.’ It’s all we’ve got.”
Falcons
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall notes that while the Falcons have the salary cap space to pursue a quarterback in free agency or trade, with notable veterans like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be available, HC Arthur Smith is generally uneasy handing out big contracts to players he hasn’t worked with before.
- If Atlanta doesn’t want to commit to third-round QB Desmond Ridder next season, they could also use their expected top-ten draft pick on a quarterback, per Kendall.
- The Falcons will also need major upgrades at defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback, per Kendall, and will allocate their cap space and draft picks accordingly.
- Falcons DC Dean Pees wouldn’t comment on whether he’d return next season: “We’ll see after the season.” (Michael Rothstein)
- The Falcons hosted DE Dewayne Hendrix and DT David Moore for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer notes Panthers LB Shaq Thompson is a potential cap cut candidate this offseason, even though he’s played well. If Carolina retains interim HC Steve Wilks, that could help the two sides work something out, but a new coach likely means curtains for Thompson in Carolina.
- Kaye adds Panthers C Pat Elflein and K Zane Gonzalez are also cap cut candidates assuming C Bradley Bozeman and K Eddy Pineiro are retained.
- One position Kaye thinks the Panthers have a good chance to address in free agency is tight end, with a number of players set to finish out one-year deals. He lists Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Jaguars TE Evan Engram and Titans TE Austin Hooper.
- Other needs include cornerback and edge rusher, per Kaye.
- Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman, who is an impending free agent, said his first choice is to sign an extension with Carolina. (David Newton)
