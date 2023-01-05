NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles had high praise of OLB Anthony Nelson and thinks he’s “coming into his own” as a player.

“He’s been huge with the turnovers and the sacks,” Bowles said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “He’s playing solid overall defense. Nelson’s been one of the smartest guys we have [since] we got him; he was just behind two great players. He’s coming into his own right now and we like his progress.”

Nelson said he’s been feeding off of fellow OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka over the last couple of games.

“Me and Joe have been grinding out there, especially these last couple games, every snap,” Nelson said. “We’ve just been battling. It’s been fun to be in the trenches with him. We get caught up in grinding … like, ‘You tired? Yeah. You tired? Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘All right, I guess we’ve got to make a play.’ It’s all we’ve got.”

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall notes that while the Falcons have the salary cap space to pursue a quarterback in free agency or trade, with notable veterans like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be available, HC Arthur Smith is generally uneasy handing out big contracts to players he hasn’t worked with before.

next season, they could also use their expected top-ten draft pick on a quarterback, per Kendall. The Falcons will also need major upgrades at defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback, per Kendall, and will allocate their cap space and draft picks accordingly.

Falcons DC Dean Pees wouldn’t comment on whether he’d return next season: “We’ll see after the season.” (Michael Rothstein)

