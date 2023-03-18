NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Bucs GM Jason Licht has no regrets about mortgaging his future to win a Super Bowl with QB Tom Brady: “If I go back in time I would do it all again. We pushed, we borrowed about $100 million against this year’s cap and future cap to do what we did. Came close the second time but you know if anybody wants to criticize what they did, they can come to any of our three homes and look at our ring…we’re gonna pursue another one too.” (Rick Stroud)
- Former Buccaneers and current Ravens OC Todd Monken thinks Mayfield signing with Tampa Bay is in the model of Geno Smith at the Seahawks. Baltimore also had some level of interest in Mayfield: “It’s the Geno Smith model. He came in and became the starter for one year and then got himself the big three-year contract. Baker wants that opportunity,” per Rick Stroud.
- Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean said he re-signed with Tampa Bay in order to continue playing under HC Todd Bowles. (Stroud)
- Licht refused to call 2023 a rebuilding year: “Never once did we ever think we were not going to be a good team this year. We have a lot of good players, players entering their prime, players in their prime, players that haven’t even scratched the surface of their prime,” via Greg Auman.
- Licht said they’ve discussed moving Tristan Wirfs to left guard: “Well, ever since we drafted Tristan we’ve talked about that. So I think right now it’s just talking. We have the offseason and we still have, you know, a lot of time here to see how this unfolds.” (Stroud)
- Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield‘s one-year, $4 million deal is fully guaranteed, including a $2 million base salary, and $2 million in roster bonuses, and can earn up to $4.5 million through incentives, via Doug Kyed.
- Buccaneers OLB Anthony Nelson‘s two-year, $10 million deal includes a guaranteed $1.08 million salary in 2023 and a non-guaranteed $4 million salary in 2024. He’s owed a $2.21 million roster bonus in 2023, a $500,000 bonus in 2024, an annual $1 million sacks incentive, and a $1 million playing time base salary escalator in 2024, via Aaron Wilson.
Falcons
- Falcons’ new QB Taylor Heinicke said he’s focused on being “the best backup I can be” to Ridder and his role was made clear when signing with the organization: “They drafted (Ridder) high for a reason,” via Josh Kendall.
- Georgia Tech WR/TE E.J. Jenkins said he’s been invited to work out for the Falcons and Ravens, among other teams: “I’ve been invited to a couple of workouts. Heading over to Baltimore, the Falcons and I’ll probably get a couple more invites especially after today.” (Ledbetter)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Falcons’ deal with S Jessie Bates includes four years at $64 million, $36 million guaranteed, an $18 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.08 million guaranteed, $13 million guaranteed, $14 million, and $13.02 million.
- The Falcons’ deal with LB Kaden Elliss is for three years, $21.5 million, and includes $10.16 million guaranteed, and a $5.25 million signing bonus. It also includes $20,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- When asked about why he didn’t return to the Broncos this offseason, new Panthers DL DeShawn Williams said Denver wasn’t interested in re-signing him: “They didn’t want me,” wrote Williams on Twitter.
- Panthers RB Miles Sanders‘ four-year, $25.4 million deal includes a $5.9 million signing bonus, while his $1.08 million and $4.02 million salaries in 2023-2024 are guaranteed and his $5.5 million and $4.2 million salaries in 2025-2026 are non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $2 million roster bonus in 2024, a $1 million roster bonus in 2025, and another $1 million bonus in 2026, along with a $200K workout bonus from 2023-2025, per Aaron Wilson.
- Panthers C Bradley Bozeman‘s three-year, $18 million deal includes a $4.92 million signing bonus, while his $1.08 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed, $4 million of his $4.15 million 2024 salary is guaranteed, and a non-guaranteed $4.15 million salary in 2025. He’s also owed $1.5 million roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025. (Wilson)
- The Panthers restructured the contract of CB Donte Jackson and included a $4 million roster bonus. (David Newton)
- Panthers QB Andy Dalton‘s two-year, $10 million contract includes a $4,835,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,165,000 in 2023 while $2 million of $4 million of his 2024 salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $3.5 million through possible incentives, per Katherine Terrell.
- Panthers TE Hayden Hurst‘s three-year, $21.75 million deal includes a $6.17 million signing bonus and guaranteed base salaries of $1.08 million in 2023, $5.75 million in 2024, and a non-guaranteed $4.6 million in 2025. He’s owed a $1.85 million roster bonus in 2024 and 2025, can earn $17,647 in per-game roster bonuses, and has $100,000 in workout bonuses in 2024 and 2025, via Aaron Wilson.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline mentions DB coaches from the Panthers ran the position drills for South Carolina CB Cam Smith. Pauline adds he doesn’t think Smith will get past the Panthers’ pick in the early second round and he has a good chance to be a first-round pick.
