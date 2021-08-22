NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman highlights Buccaneers TE Tanner Hudson as the biggest bubble player, saying he’s right on the fence between making the team as the No. 4 tight end and being cut with the hopes of landing on the practice squad.
- Auman believes the competition at receiver for roster spots is pretty much over, with Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and fourth-round rookie Jaelon Darden the winners for the final three spots.
- Auman mentions the Buccaneers would love to sneak undrafted rookie K Jose Borregales to the practice squad, which is why they didn’t let him attempt a 61-yard field goal on Saturday against the Titans.
Falcons
- Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com notes that while backup quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and A.J. McCarron (who was seriously injured) both struggled for the Falcons, Franks was able to at least showcase some of his mobility during the preseason outing.
- Bair called the Falcons’ running game “stagnant” and believes that someone among the group must breakout during the next game. This includes running backs D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, and Javian Hawkins.
- When it comes to who will win the swing tackle spot, Bair says to keep an eye on T Willie Beavers and T Jason Spriggs who are in a tight competition.
- While receivers Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Tajae Sharpe are all locks to make the roster, Bair wonders who will gran the fifth receiver spot between Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Frank Darby, or Austin Trammell.
- The injury to McCarron could put the Falcons in the market for a new backup quarterback given undrafted rookie QB Feleipe Franks might not be ready if he has to play in the regular season and HC Arthur Smith spoke about it ahead of McCarron’s MRI: “You’re always going to look to improve the team. So, we have to assess and see what the injury is. Until you get an MRI, we’ve seen things happen before. It was quick. But anytime we are always looking to improve the roster. If it is long-term, we’ll continue to look there.”
- Smith did have some praise for Franks: “He’s had a lot of growth and he’s going to continue to grow. The reason that I respect Feleipe is because he’s a tough-minded guy. You can push Feleipe. We want to continue to push our operation. He’s been thrown into situations that you could never replicate in practice. These are very valuable reps for him.”
-
Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard on Ridley following their joint practices: “He has nice releases. Catching the ball – anywhere the ball is at, he’s going to go get it. That’s what you want from a receiver with everything – all of the techniques and everything.” (Bair)
Panthers
Panthers K Joey Slye has a booming leg but he has struggled with his consistency since taking Carolina’s starting job. He did well enough during the spring to avoid a serious challenger in training camp but Slye has missed three kicks in two games this preseason (though one was from 63 yards). That could be enough for Panthers HC Matt Rhule to change his mind.
“That’s like everything else,” Rhule said via Pro Football Talk. “You have to produce and so far, Joey has not produced at the level we need him to. I think he would be the first guy to say that. We have to find a way to get over that hump with him.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!