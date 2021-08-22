NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Athletic’s Greg Auman highlights Buccaneers TE Tanner Hudson as the biggest bubble player, saying he’s right on the fence between making the team as the No. 4 tight end and being cut with the hopes of landing on the practice squad.

as the biggest bubble player, saying he’s right on the fence between making the team as the No. 4 tight end and being cut with the hopes of landing on the practice squad. Auman believes the competition at receiver for roster spots is pretty much over, with Tyler Johnson , Scotty Miller, and fourth-round rookie Jaelon Darden the winners for the final three spots.

, and fourth-round rookie the winners for the final three spots. Auman mentions the Buccaneers would love to sneak undrafted rookie K Jose Borregales to the practice squad, which is why they didn’t let him attempt a 61-yard field goal on Saturday against the Titans.

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers K Joey Slye has a booming leg but he has struggled with his consistency since taking Carolina’s starting job. He did well enough during the spring to avoid a serious challenger in training camp but Slye has missed three kicks in two games this preseason (though one was from 63 yards). That could be enough for Panthers HC Matt Rhule to change his mind.

“That’s like everything else,” Rhule said via Pro Football Talk. “You have to produce and so far, Joey has not produced at the level we need him to. I think he would be the first guy to say that. We have to find a way to get over that hump with him.”