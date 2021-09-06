NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis thinks he ranks right there among some of the best cornerbacks in the NFL: “If you check the numbers, check the stats, if you check the film, I’m second to none. … At the end of the day, I know what I did. Fans know. If they don’t know, they will know.” (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers OLB Jason Pierre-Paul said he feels as healthy as he’s been in 10 years after having knee surgery in the offseason. (Rick Stroud)
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he is confident in third-round OL Jalen Mayfield as the team’s left guard: “I’ve got a lot faith in Jalen.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Falcons worked out WR Cody Core.
Panthers
Panthers QB Sam Darnold says he has settled into his new surroundings in Carolina.
“It’s been a great environment to play in,” Darnold said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “The people of Charlotte are great. Out in the public, it’s been awesome to be able to interact with fans. In a big city, people either don’t recognize you — or when they recognize you, it’s a big deal. Either way here, when people recognize you, they just calmly ask for a picture and it’s nothing more than that.”
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule said G John Miller will miss at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, indicating he’s not vaccinated. (Joe Person)
- Rhule added OL Dennis Daley will start at right guard on Sunday with Miller out. (David Newton)
- Rhule mentioned fourth-round RB Chuba Hubbard will be the primary kick returner. (Newton)
