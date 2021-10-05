NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman played in all but one snap in his debut for the team, recording seven tackles and a fumble recovery. He also drew praise from his new HC Bruce Arians.

“It’s amazing,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He played really, really well. You know, he had the one penalty, but no, I was really, really pleased with Sherm and Pierre [Desir]. I thought they both went out and played really, really good.”

Falcons

According to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry, the Atlanta Falcons may need to explore a trade for DT Grady Jarrett in the offseason if they are unwilling to extend his contract next year, as 2022 is Jarrett’s contract year and a 2023 franchise tag for him would cost $28,599,600.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said LB Mykal Walker has to earn his defensive playing time on special teams: "You've got to earn the right to play and it starts in practice when you get your opportunities. A lot of that stuff on special teams can carry over to defense." (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

Panthers LB Jermaine Carter warned his defense that teams smell “blood in the water” now that they’ve given up 245 yards on the ground to the Cowboys, and that they need to be prepared for what’s coming next.

“I was around a couple seasons ago when something similar happened. We were great against the pass. We led the league in sacks (actually second to Pittsburgh). We put blood in the water back then,” Carter said, via The Athletic. “Like I told some of the guys: ‘We put blood in the water this year. So everybody’s gonna come and try to attack us in the run game. So we’ve gotta be prepared.’”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule felt his team wasn’t well enough prepared schematically and physically to handle what Dallas brought their way on Sunday.

“They came out, introduced some big personnel packages they hadn’t done a lot of, got downhill (and) ran through contact,” Rhule said. “We did not tackle or get off blocks to our liking.”

The Panthers expect LB Shaq Thompson to miss some time with an apparent foot injury he suffered vs. the Cowboys. The team expects it to be a week-to-week situation rather than a stint on injured reserve, according to the Athletic’s Joe Person.

to miss some time with an apparent foot injury he suffered vs. the Cowboys. The team expects it to be a week-to-week situation rather than a stint on injured reserve, according to the Athletic’s Joe Person. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe mentions the Dolphins nearly traded WR Jakeem Grant to the Panthers during the summer but terms of his contract held up the deal.