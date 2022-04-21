NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers’ signing at running back (Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette) and safety (Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal) won’t prevent them from addressing those spots in the draft.
- Former Buccaneers OT Brad Seaton announced his retirement. Seaton hadn’t played since 2019 after opting out of the 2020 season and missing the 2021 season with an injury.
- The Buccaneers hosted Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey for a top 30 visit. (Laine)
- Georgia S Lewis Cine visited Tampa Bay for a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Laine)
Falcons
Falcons LT Jake Matthews commented on next season being the first year of his career without Matt Ryan as his quarterback.
“It’s definitely surreal,” Matthews said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Honestly, my entire career here he’s been the guy. As we all know, he’s moved on now. I have nothing but respect for him. He was a hell of a leader.”
- The Falcons brought in Georgia LB Quay Walker for a visit with the team last week. (Orlando D. Ledbetter)
- The Falcons hosted Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton for a visit along with Michigan DL Chris Hinton. Hamilton was likely a top-30 visit while Hinton was part of the local pro day. (Ledbetter)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion the Panthers are the definitive landing spot for Browns QB Baker Mayfield and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks.
- Darlington adds if for some reason the Browns had to cut Mayfield, he thinks he would sign with the Steelers the very next day.
- Panthers OL coach James Campen said it’s “too early” to tell if OL Brady Christensen will play at left tackle given he can line up at several positions. However, Campen added Christensen “absolutely will” have a chance to earn the left tackle job. (David Newton)
- The Panthers hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a pre-draft visit. (Kyle Newman)
