NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons LT Jake Matthews commented on next season being the first year of his career without Matt Ryan as his quarterback.

“It’s definitely surreal,” Matthews said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Honestly, my entire career here he’s been the guy. As we all know, he’s moved on now. I have nothing but respect for him. He was a hell of a leader.”

The Falcons brought in Georgia LB Quay Walker for a visit with the team last week. (Orlando D. Ledbetter)

The Falcons hosted Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton for a visit along with Michigan DL Chris Hinton. Hamilton was likely a top-30 visit while Hinton was part of the local pro day. (Ledbetter)

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion the Panthers are the definitive landing spot for Browns QB Baker Mayfield and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks.

and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks. Darlington adds if for some reason the Browns had to cut Mayfield, he thinks he would sign with the Steelers the very next day.

Panthers OL coach James Campen said it’s “too early” to tell if OL Brady Christensen will play at left tackle given he can line up at several positions. However, Campen added Christensen “absolutely will” have a chance to earn the left tackle job. (David Newton)

The Panthers hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a pre-draft visit. (Kyle Newman)