NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

New Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t have the offensive expertise that previous HC Bruce Arians did. He’s responsible for the whole team as head coach, however, and says he’ll still be involved in some ways on that side of the ball.

“Everything I try to do, and make sure that I talk to them about is football-related,” Bowles said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Why we win, why we lose, every situation, show them on tape, bring them in, make them see it as a team, put them back in those situations, we’ve been doing a lot of that. I’ve just tried to expand it a little bit, as to what they can see, I think I help the offense by giving them perspective on how the defense thinks.

“I don’t try to be on the offense, but I can tell you what they’re trying to do to you, and where the weaknesses are, and what can hurt and what can help. I do that much more. We try to make sure everyone is accountable and include everybody. If we’ve had one thing, we are trust, loyalty and respect. And we still are. And I’d add accountability. So it’s the same thing, I’m not trying to say this is my way. This is our way.”