NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
New Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles doesn’t have the offensive expertise that previous HC Bruce Arians did. He’s responsible for the whole team as head coach, however, and says he’ll still be involved in some ways on that side of the ball.
“Everything I try to do, and make sure that I talk to them about is football-related,” Bowles said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Why we win, why we lose, every situation, show them on tape, bring them in, make them see it as a team, put them back in those situations, we’ve been doing a lot of that. I’ve just tried to expand it a little bit, as to what they can see, I think I help the offense by giving them perspective on how the defense thinks.
“I don’t try to be on the offense, but I can tell you what they’re trying to do to you, and where the weaknesses are, and what can hurt and what can help. I do that much more. We try to make sure everyone is accountable and include everybody. If we’ve had one thing, we are trust, loyalty and respect. And we still are. And I’d add accountability. So it’s the same thing, I’m not trying to say this is my way. This is our way.”
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith on first-round WR Drake London being ready for Week 1: “I feel good about where he’s at, but I’m not going to make a prediction. But I feel good about where he’s at.” (D.Orlando Ledbetter)
Panthers
- Per the Athletic’s Joe Person, Panthers HC Matt Rhule seems to be leaning toward keeping QB P.J. Walker as the backup to start the season: “[OC] Ben [McAdoo] and [QB coach] Sean [Ryan] were really pleased with the way P.J. came in and played, especially after a tough outing last week. He came back in this week (with) good decision-making. Has a good command of the offense. I think when he’s out there the guys play. They rally around him.”
- Person left Panthers WR Terrace Marshall off of his 53-man roster projection in favor of WR Brandon Zylstra, explaining the 2021 second-round pick hasn’t done much so far and has been hurt, while Zylstra can play special teams.
- Person expects the Panthers to cut OL Dennis Daley and Deonte Brown given their improved depth on the offensive line this year.
- For now, Person projects the final defensive line spot going to 6-3, 380-pound UDFA DT Marquan McCall, but adds this is a position Carolina could make an outside addition at.
- Rhule previously praised CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver‘s work as a gunner and seemed to indicate his spot on the roster was safe, which could push seventh-round CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.
- Panthers injured QB Sam Darnold would undergo testing to reveal more about his injury, with Rhule adding: “We anticipate it being at least four weeks.” (Bridget Condon)
