NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles feels Tom Brady‘s absence from training camp helped them develop their run game, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

“I thought it was a good thing,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And it kind of helped us develop our run game a little more. You know, it’s like, ‘Ok. We’ve got to play with Blaine [Gabbert] or Kyle [Trask], let’s develop things we have to do to win the ballgame.’ And I think in that process we got our run game going a little more because we spent a little more time on it, which we probably wouldn’t have had he been here. So I think it’s helped us on the long run. And we figured out that we’re a team and not just one guy and a team.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota said that he had to rediscover his passion for the game during his two years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“That was part of my process during those couple years, to figure out if I really wanted to do it,” Mariota said, via Scott Bair of the team’s official site. “I’d always loved the game and was really passionate about it, but, was I really willing to go through the ups and downs in my career? I really felt like, in my faith, it gave me an opportunity to look back and say that it was all part of my journey.” Mariota recalled entering the season-finale against the Chargers last season and feeling reassurance that he still loved playing.

“[The Chargers game] gave me a peace of mind in the fact that, when I was out there, it felt like this was what I’m supposed to do. This is what it’s about. To get that taste again was awesome. I was excited to get out there and play again. It solidified the fact that I wanted to play football.” Mariota reiterated that he re-found his confidence and a “spark” for the game with Las Vegas. “For one, I think your confidence was a little shot,” Mariota said. “I was to a point where I was questioning whether I wanted to play anymore. To go there, with Coach Gruden and Derek [Carr] and to be in that quarterback room, it gave me a spark again. I really appreciated it. It was a great time for me. I learned a lot from Derek. I enjoyed being in Vegas and kind of being home again.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said WR Drake London (knee) has been progressing and they’ll decide on his availability on Saturday. (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

Field Yates notes that Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has been removed from the injury report after being listed with a shin injury on Thursday.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule announced that Pat Elflein will start at center in Week 1 and OL Bradley Bozeman (ankle) will be “ready to go if needed.” (Joe Person)

Panthers DC Phil Snow said that LB Shaq Thompson ‘s (knee) usage in Week 1 will have “a lot of factors” including the weather. (Joe Person)

