NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Brian Burns

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield took a shot to the ribs and underwent x-rays which came back negative. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers S Christian Izien was fined $4,185 for unnecessary roughness.
Falcons
- Per Josh Kendall, Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke had a walking boot on his left foot after the game, meaning there is a chance QB Desmond Ridder could start the final game of the season.
- Falcons TE Tucker Fisk was fined $4,167 for unnecessary roughness.
Panthers
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Panthers OLB Brian Burns as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for linebackers is projected by Corry to be $22.794 million.
- When asked if he would like to return to the Panthers next season despite the losses, Burns said while he would be able to adapt if he had to start somewhere new, he has never been a fan of change dating back to being young and during his time at Florida State. (David Newton)
- Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor would not say if RB Tarik Cohen would play in one of the final two games this season but added he would like everyone to have a chance to play in a game this season but can never promise anything. (Newton)
- Panthers CB Troy Hill (concussion) was ruled out from Week 17, via Mike Kaye.
- Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor said he “feels good” about the possibility of LT Ickem Ekwonu (foot), CB Jaycee Horn (toe), and LB Frankie Luvu (quad) being ready for Sunday’s game, via David Newton.
- Tabor said that LB Marquis Haynes is being evaluated for a concussion. (Darin Gantt)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!